Q: I wonder why we have picked June 19th to celebrate the end on institutionalized slavery in the United States. I know that on that day in 1865 the Union Military entered Galveston, Texas, and informed the slaves there that they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been issued by President Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863.

However, this only freed slaves who were in the states which at that time were in open rebellion against the Union. There were slaves in other states and territories. Specifically, Maryland, West Virginia, Kentucky and Missouri had slaves.

These slaves were unaffected by Lincoln's proclamation. The day institutionalized slavery ended in the United States was Dec. 6, 1865, when the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution was ratified. This amendment ended all forms of involuntary servitude except for convicted criminals.

It seems to me that Dec. 6 would be a more appropriate day to celebrate the end on institutionalized slavery in the U.S. After all, following June 19, 1865, slavery still remained legal in the United States for about the next 6 months.

R.F.

Answer: Daniel Prosterman, a history professor at Salem College, explained some of context for why abolition is celebrated as Juneteenth, on June 19th.