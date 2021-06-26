Ask SAM: Why is the end of slavery celebrated on June 19?

Q: I wonder why we have picked June 19th to celebrate the end on institutionalized slavery in the United States. I know that on that day in 1865 the Union Military entered Galveston, Texas, and informed the slaves there that they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been issued by President Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863.
However, this only freed slaves who were in the states which at that time were in open rebellion against the Union. There were slaves in other states and territories. Specifically, Maryland, West Virginia, Kentucky and Missouri had slaves.
These slaves were unaffected by Lincoln's proclamation. The day institutionalized slavery ended in the United States was Dec. 6, 1865, when the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution was ratified. This amendment ended all forms of involuntary servitude except for convicted criminals.
It seems to me that Dec. 6 would be a more appropriate day to celebrate the end on institutionalized slavery in the U.S. After all, following June 19, 1865, slavery still remained legal in the United States for about the next 6 months.
Answer: Daniel Prosterman, a history professor at Salem College, explained some of context for why abolition is celebrated as Juneteenth, on June 19th.
“First and foremost, the reader makes very important points that reflect how slavery ended in different ways in different areas of the country. The dates for abolition varied, which was one of the central aspects of the Emancipation Proclamation.
“So, interestingly, early celebrations of abolition following the Civil War occurred on different dates. Some happened on June 19, others on Jan. 1, and others occurred in association with local timelines of abolition.
“It's difficult to say for certain, but I think June 19 has resonated over the decades because it marks a date when an organic celebration of freedom erupted, as opposed to dates when particular federal policies went into effect.”
Q: It has now been many months since Molly Corbett and her father were transferred from the state prison system in Raleigh to the jail in Lexington. What is the current status of their re-trial or is there to be one and do they still remain in jail in Lexington?
Answer: Winston-Salem Journal reporter Michael Hewlett has been following and reporting on the case of Molly Corbett and her father, Thomas Martens.
Corbett and Martens were convicted of second-degree murder in the August 2015 slaying of her husband, Jason Corbett.
They were serving sentences of 20 to 25 years when their convictions were overturned last year by the N.C. Court of Appeals.
Hewlett brings us up to date on the case:
“Molly Corbett and Tom Martens, her father, were released in early April on a $200,000 secured bond. A date for a re-trial has not yet been set, and it will likely be at least next year before it will go to trial.”
Q: What is being built on Cloverdale Avenue across from the entrance to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center's emergency department entrance?
Answer: A safety improvement. Eryn Johnson, a spokeswoman for WFBH said, "Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is working with the of City of Winston-Salem to install a pedestrian crosswalk across Cloverdale Avenue to improve the safety of Wake Forest Baptist staff who park in employee parking across the street."
