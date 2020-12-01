Ask SAM: Why is the K&W on Healy closed?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It will be outdoors and will be a drive-thru.

The event starts at the corner of Academy and Main streets and goes around three sides of Salem Square, where visitors will be able to see scenes of Moravian Christmas and Advent traditions, such as candle-making, an 18th century kitchen, and the nativity.

There is no admission charge, but donations are encouraged.

Handmade beeswax candles will be available for purchase while supplies last on West Street, between Main Street and Old Salem Road.

The drive-thru will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Dec. 11 and 12, weather permitting.

To get to the drive-thru, enter Old Salem from northbound Old Salem Road and turn right onto Academy Street. The event will start at the intersection of Academy and Main streets. With 10 different stops/scenes, the entire drive should take about 30 minutes. Since there will be a limited number of cars allowed through each day, it is recommended visitors arrive early.

For more information, including weather-related changes and to download an audio tour app, go to www.candletea.org. The site also has a documentary of the Candle Tea story. Those with questions, can call 336-749-9463.

Christmas tree lighting