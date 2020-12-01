Ask SAM: Why is the K&W on Healy closed?

Q: Why is the K&W on Healy Drive closed?
A.S.
Answer: Dax Allred, the president of K&W Cafeterias, said the closure is temporary.
"We look forward to serving our guests again when we reopen next Tuesday, Dec. 8th, for normal operating hours," he said.
Q: My mother saw an item in SAM about donating old Christmas cards, but she didn't cut it out and keep it. Where can such cards be donated? She has a lot of cards that she wants to give away.
A.S.
Answer: St. Jude’s Ranch for Children is still accepting the fronts of recycled cards, though it is unable to accept Hallmark, American Greetings and Disney cards because of copyright laws. Send the cards to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St., Boulder City, NV 89005. They also accept new cards (any occasion) with or without the envelopes. They ask that people not send cards promoting other charitable organizations. They also do not have any cards available for purchase at this time. For more information, call 702-294-7100.
Candle Tea changes
The Candle Tea, sponsored by the Women’s fellowship at Home Moravian Church, will take on a very different appearance this year.
It will be outdoors and will be a drive-thru.
The event starts at the corner of Academy and Main streets and goes around three sides of Salem Square, where visitors will be able to see scenes of Moravian Christmas and Advent traditions, such as candle-making, an 18th century kitchen, and the nativity.
There is no admission charge, but donations are encouraged.
Handmade beeswax candles will be available for purchase while supplies last on West Street, between Main Street and Old Salem Road.
The drive-thru will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Dec. 11 and 12, weather permitting.
To get to the drive-thru, enter Old Salem from northbound Old Salem Road and turn right onto Academy Street. The event will start at the intersection of Academy and Main streets. With 10 different stops/scenes, the entire drive should take about 30 minutes. Since there will be a limited number of cars allowed through each day, it is recommended visitors arrive early.
For more information, including weather-related changes and to download an audio tour app, go to www.candletea.org. The site also has a documentary of the Candle Tea story. Those with questions, can call 336-749-9463.
Christmas tree lighting
This year’s Christmas tree lighting celebration will be virtual and livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/winstonsalemcitygov, and Facebook page at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The program will include Christmas carols by members of the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus and a tree-lighting countdown led by Mayor Allen Joines and members of the city council.
