Q: Why have traffic light cycles at Burke Mill Road and Kimel Park Drive changed? Traffic now backs up on Burke Mill on Burke Mill every cycle while there is nobody coming out of Kimel Park. Burke Mill has infinitely more traffic than Kimel Park and the light used to be green for Burke Mill 90% of the time. This made sense because of higher traffic on Burke Mill. Now the light is red for Burke Mill 90% of the time.

B.B.

Answer: You said in your question you wanted to know who was responsible for this problem. The answer is — the nearby construction.

Alex Stone with the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation was familiar with the situation and explained what is going on and what will happen.

“Like most traffic signals in the city, the Burke Mill Road & Kimel Park Drive traffic signal uses vehicle detection sensors called “loops” which are underneath the asphalt. The cable lead in connection that runs from the traffic signal cabinet to the vehicle detectors at this particular intersection have been cut as a result of the current excavation work adjacent to the intersection.

“Due to this issue the traffic signal controller operates in what is called ‘Recall Mode.’ This mode programs the controller to serve the vehicle approach with the damaged or malfunctioning sensor every cycle since it cannot detect the presence of a vehicle.

“Once the grading work being conducted onsite at Burke Mill Road & Kimel Park Drive is complete, WSDOT staff will repair the vehicle detection sensors so that the signal can return to normal operation.”

Q: There is a huge dead oak tree on Beeson Dairy Road near Crickett Lane. A few small dead limbs have fallen on the road. There are very large dead limbs hanging over the road which would kill people if their car should be hit.

B.G.

Answer: Keith Finch, the vegetation management director of the City of Winston-Salem, found the tree you were describing.

“We have created a work order to remove the tree and will work it in very soon,” he said.

Q: My friend told me that Winston-Salem has higher levels of lead in its water than Greensboro. Is this true? Can lead be taken out of our water system? K.W.

Answer: There are many federal regulations concerning drinking water safety. Gale Ketteler, the public information director for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, explained the lead regulation.

“The level of lead in drinking water is regulated by the EPA at customer taps. Utilities are required to sample every three years at multiple locations and not at the treatment plants.

“Because of this, it is not accurate to say that lead levels are higher in one area than another. Both utilities mentioned have excellent compliance histories.”

The annual water quality report for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities is available online at cityofws.org/wqr2022. You can also contact City Link at citylink@cityofws.org or 336-727-8000 for other questions or concerns.