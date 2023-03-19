Q: Why is the entrance ramp from Salem Parkway eastbound to Interstate 74 north closed? This has been closed for several weeks with no evidence that any work is being done. — C.W.

Answer: Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer for Forsyth County, said some work is being finished that wasn’t completed during the initial construction.

“Crews are installing a new noise wall on I-74 that was inadvertently left out of the original beltway contract. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of July, and all lanes will be re-opened.”

Q: Does Forsyth County own the lot and building at the intersection of Sixth and Spruce streets? What is the building used for? — D.D.

Answer: No, Forsyth County sold the building several years ago.

Kirby Robinson, the deputy director of general services for Forsyth County, said that at its July 13, 2017, meeting, the “Forsyth County Board of Commissioners authorized execution of a purchase and sale contract with Spruce Development, LLC for real property located at 537 N. Spruce Street.”

Spruce Development, LLC took possession of the building and property on Nov. 30, 2017.

“According to the Tax Department’s website, it is currently owned by Flow 537 North Spruce, LLC,” Robinson said.

Currently, the building is vacant.

Q: Can you find out the details of the development that will be going in on the east side of South Peacehaven Road near West Side Baptist Church. Work is being done to clear the land. — D.B.

Answer: It is a housing development called South Fork Village. The plan was approved by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning Board on Dec. 8.

According to the site plan, when it is completed, it will have 220 homes on the east and west sides of South Peacehaven Road.

There will be a pickleball court, swimming pool and a clubhouse.

Q: I think I remember a place that would take old greeting cards for children to use. Is that place still around? — H.D.

Answer: St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Nevada accepts the fronts of cards for its recycled cards program, though it is unable to accept Hallmark, American Greetings and Disney cards because of copyright laws. The cards help teens learn life and work skills.

You can send the cards to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St., Boulder City, NV 89005.

They also accept new cards (any occasion) with or without the envelopes.

They ask that people not send cards promoting other charitable organizations.

They do not have any cards available for purchase at this time.

For more information, go to stjudesranch.org or call 702-294-7100.

Call for volunteers

RiverRun International Film Festival is looking for volunteers for the 2023 festival, which will be held April 13-22.

Volunteers are needed in such areas as taking tickets, ushering, chauffeuring guests, and providing hospitality at parties. Volunteers are asked to commit to at least two shifts during the festival.

You will receive one voucher to a festival film for each shift completed. In addition, you’ll get a RiverRun volunteer T-shirt and an appreciation party at the end of the festival.

To register, go to https://www.volgistics.com/appform/1938759826. After completing the form, you will be contacted about signing up for shifts.

For more information, email jane@riverrunfil.com.