Q: My husband and I were driving past Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center on Feb. 18 around dusk and noticed that the star atop the hospital was illuminated in red. I had not noticed it being on since the holidays were over, but we have not passed by in a few weeks to know if it has been on longer than just today. I know I have never seen it illuminated other than during the holiday season. We were just curious as to why it might be on again? — S.C.

Answer: The star is red for a good reason, said Ellen Richardson, a media relations specialist for Novant Health.

“This is a great question! The star on top of Forsyth Medical Center is illuminated in red for Heart Month, which is this month. The up lighting on the building is red as well.”

Q: I live in Forsyth County and have several gallons of used peanut oil left over from deep frying food. How and where can I safely dispose of it? — T.T.

Answer: Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of sanitation for the City of Winston-Salem, said that “Forsyth County residents can take used cooking oil and other household hazardous waste to 3RC The EnviroStation located at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Winston-Salem.”

The oil should be contained with a tight-fitting lid to prevent spills, Campbell said.

3RC EnviroStation is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

And remember: Never pour grease in the sink or toilet.

“Grease coats the inside of drain and sewer pipes. Over time, the grease builds up until it blocks the pipe. When this happens, the drain backs up into the house. If the clog is in a sewer pipe, raw sewage can back up into your house,” Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities says on its website.

Q: I forgot about some wet clothes that now have mildew. Is there a way to get rid of it or should I throw the clothes away? — L.R.

Answer: There are ways to rid your clothes of mildew stains.

One is to dissolve two tablespoons of laundry stain remover in one quart of hot water (it won’t dissolve in cold water). Let it cool if needed, then sponge the solution onto the cloth or soak the stained area in the solution.

Allow the solution to remain on the fabric from five to 15 minutes, then rinse thoroughly.

The second solution is for white clothing only. Mix two tablespoons of liquid chlorine bleach with one quart of warm water. Sponge the mixture on or soak the stain in the solution.

Rinse the fabric thoroughly after five to 15 minutes. Do not use this solution on silk, wool or spandex.

The third concoction is made by mixing lemon juice and salt. Moisten the stain with the solution, then spread the cloth in the sun to bleach it. After several minutes, rinse the fabric thoroughly. This works only with white clothes.

Thank you

“On behalf of the VFW Memorial Honor Guard, I extend a heartfelt thank you to the anonymous person who paid for our lunch at Pete’s Family Restaurant in Clemmons on Thursday, Feb. 16.

“Our Honor Guard had completed a mission to render military honors to a veteran (Army) at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown before nine of us stopped for lunch. Your generosity and patriotism is appreciated by all of us.” — C.H.

Road closure

The 500 block of Cherbourg Avenue will be closed to through traffic Wednesday to allow crews to remove a hazardous tree.