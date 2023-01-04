 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Ask SAM: Why is there a fee to renew driver's licenses and license plates online?

  • 0

Christmas is now behind us, which means many of us are taking our trees out to the curb, but there are other options that are a little bit greener. CBS2's Christine Sloan shows us how you can recycle your tree and give back to the environment at the same time.

Q: Why does the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles charge a $3 fee to pay registration and vehicle taxes online? Other organizations encourage online payments.

P.R.

Answer: The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles uses an online service called PayIt so you can complete multiple transactions at one time.

Here’s an explanation from NCDMV’s website:

“PayIt collects a $3 fee per online transaction that it uses to deliver quality services more efficiently with no upfront costs to NCDMV. The State of North Carolina does not collect or benefit from the transaction fee.”

license plates

File photo
Real ID

REAL ID is a form of driver’s license that satisfies federal standards set to go into full effect in October 2020.

Christmas tree disposalIf you want to dispose of your live Christmas tree, here are some options:

People are also reading…

Residents in single family homes inside the city limits can put their Christmas trees at the curb for pick-up during the regular city brush collection. All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from trees. Please be aware that it may take several weeks to collect all the trees.

People who live in apartments, who live outside the city limits or who want to dispose of their trees quickly can take them to the following locations for recycling through Jan. 31. Look for signs designating drop-off spots at each location:

  • Crawford Park, 4226 Oak Ridge Drive
  • Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center, 501 Reynolds Blvd.
  • Hanes Park (tennis court parking lot), 625 West End Blvd.
  • Little Creek Recreation Center, 610 Foxcroft Drive
  • Old Town Recreation Center (tennis court parking lot), 4550 Shattalon Drive
  • Parkland Park (tennis courts), 1660 Brewer Road
  • Polo Park (swimming pool parking lot), 1850 Polo Road
  • Salem Lake (at the gate), 1001 Salem Lake Road
  • Sprague Street Recreation Center, 1350 E. Sprague St.
  • Winston Lake Park, 3535 Winston Lake Road

In addition, city and county residents may drop off one Christmas tree free of charge through Jan. 15 at these yard waste facilities operated by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities:

  • Overdale Yard Waste Facility, 4010 Milwaukee Lane
  • Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive, Rural Hall

After Jan. 15 the regular disposal rates will be charged.

For more information, call CityLink 311.

Christmas Tree Pick-up

Robert Edwards, senior operator with the City of Winston-Salem, operates a boom truck to pick up a Christmas tree Tuesday on Thurmond Street in Winston-Salem.

Thank youB.W. wanted to thank some people who helped her recently. She wrote in to say that her furnace went out on Christmas Eve and was off for eight hours. Someone called the police for a welfare check on her. When the officer got to her house, she said he hit the restart button and the heat came back on. “I’ll pray each night that you all will be safe. God bless you always.” B.W.

Melissa's 5 favorite Ask SAM columns of 2022

+3 
Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuela president says he's willing to normalize ties with U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert