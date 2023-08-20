Q: My license plate was about to expire recently, so I decided to try renewing it online. I saw that I had to pay a $3 fee on top of the plate renewal and property tax. I wasn’t happy about it, but I paid it because it was easier than going to the license plate agency. Why does the state charge a fee to make something more convenient? — G.C.

Answer: If it makes you any feel better, the state doesn’t get any of the $3 fee.

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles uses an online service called PayIt so you can complete multiple transactions with NCDMV at one time.

Here’s an explanation from NCDMV’s website:

“PayIt collects a $3 fee per online transaction that it uses to deliver quality services more efficiently with no upfront costs to NCDMV. The State of North Carolina does not collect or benefit from the transaction fee.”

Q: According to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles website, when renewing a driver’s license, we’re required to take a road sign and vision tests. When I went to DMV to pick up a copy of the road signs to study prior to renewing, I was advised that only a vision test would be required. What tests are required to renew a driver’s license in North Carolina? — C.P.

Answer: “If they choose to schedule an appointment to visit a driver license office, the examiner may require the person to complete a vision test. It will be at the discretion of the examiner. Same for the knowledge test if there are issues on the person’s driving record,” said John Brockwell, a spokesman for NCDMV.

You may not have to go to the DMV office to renew your license at all, though. You may be able to renew it online.

However, if any of the following apply to you, you cannot renew online and must go to a DMV office, according to the NCDMV website:

Have a suspended license or outstanding debt with NCDMV.

Have a restriction other than “Corrective Lenses” on their driver license and/or “24” on their full provisional license.

Need to renew a commercial driver licenses, regular Class A or B driver license, limited provisional license, limited learner permit or learner permit.

Have a U.S. government document indicating legal presence.

Have used the online system for the previous renewal. Individuals can only use the online system every other license renewal.

When you renew online, there is a $3 fee that goes to PayIt, the online service provider, in addition to the license fee.

See the answer above to explain the fee.

In addition to renewing your driver license, when you set up a myNCDMV account, you can also get:

Driver license duplicates/replacements

Registration renewals

Property tax payments on limited registration license plates

Duplicate registration card requests

Personalized and specialty license plate orders

To start online license renewal, go to www.ncdot.gov/dmv and click on “Renew License or ID.”

When the new page pops up, click on “Get Started” and the system will walk you through the process.