Ask SAM: Why isn't Juneteenth a state holiday in North Carolina?

Q: Why hasn’t the state of North Carolina designated Juneteenth as a holiday?

R.G.

Answer: The number of state holidays is determined by state law, N.C. General Statute 126-4 (5). That number is currently 12. They include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, two days for Thanksgiving and three days for Christmas.

In order to make Juneteenth a state holiday, another holiday would have to be dropped or the law changed.

On June 6, 2022, Gov. Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 262. It "provides up to eight hours of paid personal observance leave to employees of cabinet agencies. Other state agencies, commissions, boards or offices may choose to adopt the policy for their personnel."

Jill Lucas, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Office of State Human Resources said that the leave may be used for a day of cultural or religious significance and can be taken anytime, such as for Juneteenth.

Q: Are cicadas coming to Winston-Salem this year?

F.M.

Answer: Gene Kritsky, Ph.D., the dean of the School of Behavioral and Natural Sciences at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, told us we won’t have a major group this year, but we may have a "few off-cycle periodical cicadas."

“You have had a few straggler periodical cicadas this past May and early June in N.C. Many of these are early Brood XIX cicadas emerging two years early. The big emergence will be in 2024."

The usual annual cicadas, a larger green and black variety, could start to emerge any day now, he said.

Cicada Safari's website — at www.cicadasafari.org — is a good source for all things cicada.

A final thought from Cicada Safari: "Pesticides are not effective at controlling periodical cicadas. They are not pests and do not need to be killed."

Q: I recently moved to another state. I got a new driver’s license, license plate, and so on in my new state. I had my license plate returned to the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles. What do I do with my N.C. driver's license?

G.T.

Answer: John Brockwell, a spokesman for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles told us that you can throw it away, but you might want to shred it first so no one finds it and uses it to commit identity theft.

The license becomes invalid once you obtain a new license from another state, he said.

Shredding events

Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have a community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 in the church parking lot. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. Paper only; no plastic or non-paper trash will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit local youth and family ministries.

Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem, will hold a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15th. A donation of at least $5 per box is appreciated.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.