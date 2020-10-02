Ask SAM: Why isn't mail postmarked?

Q: Why isn't our US mail postmarked anymore? It has been months since I have seen a postmark on our mail. This could affect our mail in election ballots. How do I contact Rachael Maddow?
B.K.
Answer: Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service said, “The Postal Service’s policy is to postmark all ballots mailed by voters, whether they are pre-paid by election officials or mailed with a stamp affixed by the voter. Be sure to check collection times posted on collection boxes and at Post Office locations and retail facilities. Also be mindful of when mail is delivered and picked up at your residential mailbox. Ballots deposited after the collection time won’t be picked up, or postmarked, until the following business day. Voters should also be aware of mail collection times and practices if ballots are deposited in an office or residential mailroom. The Postal Service does not postmark, or cancel, every piece of mail in our system in the normal course of operations, since the primary purpose of postmarking is to ensure that postage cannot be reused, and some categories of postage are pre-cancelled.”
Rachel Maddow, the host of the Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, can be contacted at Rachel@msnbc.com.
Q: Why is the price of non-ethanol gas so much higher than gas with the 10% ethanol mix? Seems it ought to be less expensive since they don't have to buy the ethanol and added manufacturing costs to blend it in. A station in Yadkinville once said that the distributor sets the price.
D.H.
Support Local Journalism
Answer: Jeanette Casselano, a spokeswoman for AAA said, “in response to your reader’s question, ethanol is cheaper than gasoline, so therefore the more you blend in, the cheaper the price will be. Also, the price of ethanol has been trending cheaper during the pandemic. Lastly, gas stations set the price of gasoline.”
Q: How can absentee-ballot secrecy be assured when the return envelope has the voter’s name and the same ballot number that appears on the ballot itself?
J.L.
Answer: Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections said, “Ballots remain in the sealed absentee envelope until they have been fully approved by the board. During the counting process, the ballot is removed from the envelope and fed into the tabulator. Ballots are secret by law, and others will not know who you voted for.”
Pet vaccination clinic to be held
Humane Solutions Spay Neuter Program will have a drive-thru vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at Brookstown United Methodist Church, 6274 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown.
Registration is required and can be made at humanesolutions.org. The cost for one and three year rabies vaccines is $8; feline distemper (FVRCP) is $8; canine distemper/parvo (DHPP) is $8; PetLink microchip is $25, includes registration. Dogs must be on a leach and cats must be in carriers.
For more information or to register, go to humanesolutions.org, or call 336-723-DOGS (3647).
336-727-7308
Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.