Ask SAM: Why isn't mail postmarked?

Answer: Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service said, “The Postal Service’s policy is to postmark all ballots mailed by voters, whether they are pre-paid by election officials or mailed with a stamp affixed by the voter. Be sure to check collection times posted on collection boxes and at Post Office locations and retail facilities. Also be mindful of when mail is delivered and picked up at your residential mailbox. Ballots deposited after the collection time won’t be picked up, or postmarked, until the following business day. Voters should also be aware of mail collection times and practices if ballots are deposited in an office or residential mailroom. The Postal Service does not postmark, or cancel, every piece of mail in our system in the normal course of operations, since the primary purpose of postmarking is to ensure that postage cannot be reused, and some categories of postage are pre-cancelled.”