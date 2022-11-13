Ask SAM: Why isn't the Northern Beltway a true loop?

Q: As the next section of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway opens, whenever I look at any maps of the project, it seems a little odd that it’s not a true loop. Are there any plans to connect US 158 to I-74 (US 311) to make it a true loop that goes all around Winston-Salem? Why wasn’t it planned this way?

B.B.

Answer: Originally, the Northern Beltway was planned to be a complete loop, but the plans changed.

Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation resident engineer for Forsyth County, gives us some of the history and planning for the Northern Beltway.

“The term ‘loop’ relates to the 1989 Highway Trust Fund law which included the original 7 ‘urban loops’ in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Charlotte, Raleigh, Wilmington, Asheville and Durham.

“Of those, only Greensboro, Charlotte and Raleigh are actually complete loops that encircle the city. In Winston-Salem, the comprehensive transportation plan once included a southern connector, which completed the circle around the city.

However, that portion of the Winston Salem beltway was removed by the Winston Salem Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) a few years ago.

Therefore, the limits of the Winston Salem Northern Beltway remain US 158/Stratford Road on the west and I-74 on the east.

Q: Kyle Parrish, who received 37 percent of the vote running against U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx in the 5th district race, lives in Cary. Can someone who does not reside in a specific district run for office in that district?

L.H.

Answer: Yes, they can. You do not have to live in a district to represent it in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here’s what the history of the House of Representatives (history.house.gov) said,

“The Constitution requires that members of the House be at least 25 years old, have been a U.S. citizen for at least seven years, and live in the state they represent (though not necessarily the same district).”

In Britain, members of the House of Commons had to live in the shire or borough they represented.

“The founders used that example to motivate the requirement that Members of the House live in the state they represent. This would increase the likelihood that they would be familiar with the people’s interests there, but there was no mention during the debates about living in the same district.

As the population grew, the district system became necessary so that the state could organize congressional representatives.

The citizenship requirement was added by the founders to attempt “to strike a balance between preventing foreign interference in domestic politics and keeping the House of Representatives close to the people. The founders also did not want to discourage immigration to the new country by shutting off the government to new arrivals,” the website said.

Another Angel Tree

As a follow-up to the Davie County Angel Tree question from Thursday, P.M. let us know about an agency in Mocksville that has an Angel Tree.

Just Hope, 814 S. Main St., #2900, Mocksville, also has an Angel Tree every year and there are several children still available.