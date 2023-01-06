Ask SAM: Why was a reverse 911 call made so early?

Q: At 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, we got a reverse 911 about a man who was missing. Why would they send out a reverse 911 call that early?

L.R.

Answer: Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, explained why that call was made.

“WSPD initiated a reverse 911 call to enlist the community's assistance with locating Mr. Shugart. Due to Mr. Shugart's condition and the time of the incident, the most efficient and effective way to notify citizens of this critical missing person was to initiate a reverse 911 call,” she said.

Boyd said that reverse 911 is used by law enforcement agencies throughout the country to get critical information out to the public.

All cellphones and landlines are connected to the 911 system.

“We do not have access to citizen's personal telephone numbers. We were able to call citizens using the reverse call system. The radius for the calls is set up depending on the proximity of the incident (or in this case where the person was last seen),” she said.

Q: Can you tell me if any facilities are having free cholesterol testing in the near future?

R.J.

Answer: Todd Luck, a communications specialist for Forsyth County provided information on clinics that provide free or low-cost health care. There are six clinics in Winston-Salem.

Downtown Health Plaza, 1200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem. It is part of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. Their website is https://www.wakehealth.edu/locations/facilities/downtown-health-plaza, phone 336-713-9800.

There are three United Health Centers serving Winston-Salem. The clinics are located at 2101 Peters Creek Parkway, suites 16-19, in Marketplace Mall, phone 336-955-1379; 1430 Felicity Circle, phone 336-999-7655; and 3009 Waughtown St., phone 336-293-8728. Their website is https://uhcenters.org.

The Community Care Clinic of Forsyth County is located at 2135 New Walkertown Road. Their website is https://carectr.org, phone 336-723-7904.

Atrium Health also has a mobile health clinic that accepts appointments. You can make an appointment by calling 743-212-2021. For more information on the mobile clinic, go to https://www.wakehealth.edu/locations/clinics/m/mobile-health-clinic.

Q: I am hoping for some shredding events to rid myself of old papers. Any idea when some will happen?

J.A.

Answer: This time of year, there are usually no shredding events. The events wind down just before Thanksgiving and usually start up in the early spring, about the time that people are getting taxes completed.

When we hear of shredding events, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Remember to call before you dig

If you are planning to dig in your yard, you need to make a call before you put shovel or aerator in the ground.

Before you start digging, call 811 or 800-632-4949 to have underground service lines located; otherwise you may cut service lines and disrupt your or your neighbor’s service.

The locating service is free, and it's the law.

Call between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, go to nc811.org.