Ask SAM: Why was I required to wait outside at an urgent care clinic?
Ask SAM: Why was I required to wait outside at an urgent care clinic?

Q: I went to a Wake Forest Baptist Health urgent care clinic for a minor problem over the holiday weekend. The lobby was manned by three people at three different desks. The reception area was devoid of people waiting and all the chairs in the reception area were empty. I was told that there were two appointments ahead of me and that if I cared to wait maybe 30 to 40 minutes I might be seen. In addition, I was told to wait outside in my car and fill out papers. Can one make an appointment for urgent care? Even wearing a mask and being fully vaccinated can someone not sit inside where it is cool to fill out papers? It seems that paperwork is more important than the patient. What should I do before going to urgent care and what should urgent care staff do to aid the patient?

M.P.

Answer: A spokesperson for Wake Forest Baptist Health offered some insight. 

“One of several safety and infection-control measures that remain in place to protect patients and employees at many Wake Forest Baptist Health urgent care clinics is to ask those experiencing any respiratory or COVID-19 symptoms to remain in their vehicle until they are ready to be seen.

“We understand this is an unconventional waiting room, and accommodations are made when needed; however, the health of our patients and staff remains the top priority.

“Wake Forest Baptist urgent care locations do not offer appointments, but do provide an online reservation function, which provides insight on when the wait time is shortest.”

Q: We shred our paper in a home shredder, which collects the shredded paper in a large plastic bag. Since plastic bags cannot be put in our curbside recycling bin, what is the best way to correctly dispose of this shredded paper?

C.W.

Answer: Almost every rule has an exception and this is the exception to the no plastic bags in the recycling bin rule. Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem, explained how shredded paper is the exception.

"This is a great question as it is a confusing rule. Shredded paper is the only exception to the no-plastic bag rule. Waste Management asks that residents do bag their shredded paper in a clear plastic bag. The clear bag is necessary so those sorting the material at the material recovery facility can tell what the material is and it won't end up as contamination/trash."

Q: I applied for a new Social Security card recently. When I received it, the instructions included said, "Do not laminate." Why can't I laminate it?

B.W.

Answer: The Social Security Administration says not to laminate your card because, "lamination prevents detection of many security features. However, you may cover the card with plastic or other removable material if it does not damage the card."

bird column Ruby-throat-Male.JPG

Male ruby-throated hummingbirds show where the name comes from. The feathers on a male’s throat are iridescent, which means the refracted color can change when seen from different angles. In poor light, the ruby-red throat can look almost black.

Q: I have bees that are eating the food from my hummingbird feeder. When the hummingbirds come to eat, the bees scare the birds away. I have never had this problem before. What can I do about it?

M.W.

Answer: Ron Morris, the Winston-Salem Journal’s birding columnist, had some suggestions that may take care of the bee problem.

“Try moving the feeder to a different location, or just take it down for a few days, or switch to a feeder with bee guards.”

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

