Ask SAM: Why was I required to wait outside at an urgent care clinic?

Q: I went to a Wake Forest Baptist Health urgent care clinic for a minor problem over the holiday weekend. The lobby was manned by three people at three different desks. The reception area was devoid of people waiting and all the chairs in the reception area were empty. I was told that there were two appointments ahead of me and that if I cared to wait maybe 30 to 40 minutes I might be seen. In addition, I was told to wait outside in my car and fill out papers. Can one make an appointment for urgent care? Even wearing a mask and being fully vaccinated can someone not sit inside where it is cool to fill out papers? It seems that paperwork is more important than the patient. What should I do before going to urgent care and what should urgent care staff do to aid the patient?