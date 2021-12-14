Ask SAM: Why was there a band playing at the Fairgrounds Farmers Market?

“We miss her but as with so many of our great folks, they go off to pursue another challenges. It was a super opportunity for her and we are proud.”

Q: My mother and I have a lot of greeting cards we want to donate, if possible. We don't want to throw them away, if possible. We saw something about donating old cards to an organization, but didn't cut it out and keep it. Where can we send such cards?

Answer: St. Jude's Ranch for Children in Nevada accepts the fronts of recycled cards, though it is unable to accept Hallmark, American Greetings and Disney cards because of copyright laws.

Send the cards to St. Jude's Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude's St., Boulder City, NV 89005.

They also accept new cards (any occasion) with or without the envelopes.

They ask that people not send cards promoting other charitable organizations.

They also do not have any cards available for purchase at this time.

For more information, call 702-294-7100.