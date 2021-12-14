 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask SAM: Why was there a band playing at the Fairgrounds Farmers Market?
0 Comments
top story

Ask SAM: Why was there a band playing at the Fairgrounds Farmers Market?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Q: On Dec. 4, at about 10 a.m., we went to Fairground Farmers Market, and there was a live band playing. We could not hear what the vendors were saying, they could not hear us, and they were complaining about the noise. Why is this allowed, and will it continue? 

J.Y.

Answer: Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe looked into your concern.

“I checked with the Fairgrounds staff. The Fairgrounds Farmers Market was holding a special event on December 4 — the Handcrafted Holiday Showcase," he said.

“The Fairgrounds normally does not schedule a band unless it is a special event. In the future, staff will make sure any musical guest is located in an area where they will not affect the vendors and the music is at an acceptable level for all.”

Q: Where is Kate Gardner, who was the noon weather forecaster at Fox8?

J.L..

Answer: Jim Himes, the general manager of WGHP/FOX8, said that Gardner received a great job offer from another network and took it.

“Kate has joined a new weather endeavor started by FOX News. She did a great job for us and kept getting better and better.

“We miss her but as with so many of our great folks, they go off to pursue another challenges. It was a super opportunity for her and we are proud.”

Q: My mother and I have a lot of greeting cards we want to donate, if possible. We don't want to throw them away, if possible. We saw something about donating old cards to an organization, but didn't cut it out and keep it. Where can we send such cards? 

G.W.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Answer: St. Jude's Ranch for Children in Nevada accepts the fronts of recycled cards, though it is unable to accept Hallmark, American Greetings and Disney cards because of copyright laws.

Send the cards to St. Jude's Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude's St., Boulder City, NV 89005.

They also accept new cards (any occasion) with or without the envelopes.

They ask that people not send cards promoting other charitable organizations.

They also do not have any cards available for purchase at this time.

For more information, call 702-294-7100.

Q: I think that I may have some of money in the N.C. Unclaimed Property fund. How can I find out about it and claim it?

S.L.

Answer: A spokesman for the Office of the State Treasurer said that the Unclaimed Property fund does have a lot of money in safekeeping - nearly $800 million waiting to be collected by the rightful owners.

“I can't speak to this specific case because I don't know all of the particulars, but I would direct people to call our Unclaimed Property Division Call Center at 866-622-2741. They would be able to help sort it out."

You can also go to the website nccash.com, which is part of the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer, and look it up.

Christmas caroling invitation

The Longjohn Carolers will again be caroling in Boone on Saturday and you are invited to join them. They will meet at 5 p.m. at the Horn in the West parking lot, 591 Horn in the West Drive, for the 49th annual spreading of Christmas cheer. The carolers will be dressed in colorful scarves, toboggans, and of course long underwear. They usually sing at grocery and department stores, malls, and rest homes.

Melissa Hall: My 5 favorite columns and articles of 2021

My five most memorable columns and articles of 2021

Ask SAM: Remembering D-Day

Ask SAM: Remembering D-Day

June 6, 1944 was another day that will live on, although many of the survivors of the Normandy invasion have now died. The solemn day was the …

Ask SAM: Quietly getting the job done

Ask SAM: Quietly getting the job done

This column was about Mazie Woodruff for Black History Month. Woodruff was the first African-American woman elected to public office in Forsyt…

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans

This column was written in response to an email from an old friend who told me that March 29 is National Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans. 

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem
Crime

Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem

Robert Jenkins, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy who worked as a house parent at the Children's Home in the 1970s, is accused of holding a gun to a 14-year-old boy's head and sexually assaulting him. The boy jumped out of a window and escaped but Jenkins in the days after the alleged assault harassed the boy and fired his gun on the boy in two separate incident. Both times, Jenkins missed, the lawsuit said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert