Ask SAM: Why were dead trees left standing at Tanglewood Park?

"Ash that have been killed by EAB infestations become extremely brittle and can drop limbs at any time, especially during storms and any high winds.

"The remaining standing trunks (though unsightly pose a significantly reduced risk) will be addressed at a later date.

"All proper safety precautions should have been in place at the time this work was conducted for park patrons as well as staff. We will speak with staff and ensure all safety protocols and precautions were taken then and for any work."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Last summer at the Downtown Jazz Series, they had a wonderful musician, The Terence Young Experience scheduled to perform at Corpening Plaza. As we waited for the performance to begin, the sky opened up and after an hour or so of rain, the concert was canceled. Are there plans to bring this remarkable musician back to complete his performance? He is quite wonderful.

D.R.

Answer: Jason Thiel, the president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, Inc., one of the sponsoring organizations for the Downtown Jazz Series said that the schedule for this summer’s concerts has not been finalized yet.