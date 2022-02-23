Ask SAM: Why were dead trees left standing at Tanglewood Park?

Q: I’ve been walking a lot lately at Tanglewood Park and I noticed the park staff pulling the tops out of dead trees, then leaving the trees standing. Just wondering why they don’t cut down the dead trees rather than pulling off just the tops?
R.S.
Answer: The trees were killed by an infestation of the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle that feeds on ash trees. The infestation is causing communities across the country to cut down ash trees, before the borers kill the trees.
"The area and trees in question at Tanglewood have been heavily impacted by infestation from the invasive emerald ash borer (EAB)," Christopher S. Weavil, the assistant director of park operations for the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department. "EAB are non-native invasive pests that infect all species of ash trees. There is no effective control for forest or woodland stands of ash.
"The EAB arrived in North Carolina in approximately 2013 and is now prevalent across most of the state.
"The area referred to at Tanglewood was addressed by the Tanglewood maintenance staff in early winter.
"Removing the tops from the dead ash trees was a quick and effective way to reduce the risk of falling limbs from the affected ash trees along this section of trail. Once infested it takes about 2 years for damage to completely kill a tree.
"Ash that have been killed by EAB infestations become extremely brittle and can drop limbs at any time, especially during storms and any high winds.
"The remaining standing trunks (though unsightly pose a significantly reduced risk) will be addressed at a later date.
"All proper safety precautions should have been in place at the time this work was conducted for park patrons as well as staff. We will speak with staff and ensure all safety protocols and precautions were taken then and for any work."
Q: Last summer at the Downtown Jazz Series, they had a wonderful musician, The Terence Young Experience scheduled to perform at Corpening Plaza. As we waited for the performance to begin, the sky opened up and after an hour or so of rain, the concert was canceled. Are there plans to bring this remarkable musician back to complete his performance? He is quite wonderful.
D.R.
Answer: Jason Thiel, the president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, Inc., one of the sponsoring organizations for the Downtown Jazz Series said that the schedule for this summer’s concerts has not been finalized yet.
“Sorry about that last year. We expect to have a schedule by no later than mid-May,” Thiel said.
Q : Judging traffic around me on rainy days, it seems a lot of people don't know they should have their lights on when it's raining. Can you remind them?
M.H.
Answer: Gladly. N.C. General Statute 20-129 requires that drivers use their headlights from sunset to sunrise, when there is not sufficient light to discern a person or vehicle on the roadway at a distance of 400 feet, and when windshield wipers are on in times of fog, rain, sleet, snow or when inclement weather or environmental factors severely reduce the driver's ability to clearly discern a person or vehicle on the roadway at a distance of 500 feet ahead.
When wipers are on intermittent headlights are not required.
Also, running lights are not considered "headlamps" under North Carolina law, according to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.
