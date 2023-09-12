Q: We went to a concert at White Oak Amphitheater on Sept. 7 and were surprised by the lack of preparations made for people with disabilities. We were told by staffers there were only four wheelchairs and golf carts available. Is that normal for a sold-out concert there? The Central Carolina Fair was there and we were told it took up normal parking for White Oak, meaning people had to walk farther and it was really hot at show time. —D.F.

Answer: “Most venues do not typically offer wheelchair or golf cart service for patrons,” said Andrew Brown, director of public relations and communications for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Brown said that the complex did offer both for the Doobie Brothers concert. The wheelchairs are provided to get concert goers to their seats and back and not used for seating during the concert.

In addition, officials said there were 30 extra chairs for ADA companion seating because of increased demand for it.

“In regard to the Fair set up in a portion of the parking lot, we did communicate this in advance with e-blasts to all ticketholders as well as posts (with maps) on our social media platforms (for both the Coliseum and White Oak) to help increase awareness and stress early arrival,” Brown said.

Q: Why has the City of Winston-Salem allowed the nicely graded sites for new racquet courts at Shaffner Park to become a muddy quagmire? These pad sites will need a lot of work now for courts to be paved. — G.K.

Answer: “Those courts are under renovation. They’ll be cleaned and available for public use after construction is completed,” said William Royston, the director of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department.

Q: The residents of Henson Park Townhouses, Canterbury Square Townhouses and Canterbury School have been told for months that N.C. Department of Transportation would put a roundabout or light at the intersection of North Church Street and Old Jeanette Road. What is the status of that project? — C.S.

Answer: The project is moving ahead. Pat Wilson, a division project delivery engineer for NCDOT in Guilford County, gave us an update.

“The Department is developing a cost estimate for the construction of the roundabout at this intersection. We will work together with the City of Greensboro to identify funding sources to construct the roundabout.

“However, at this point, no schedule has been established for this installation,” Wilson said.

Way to go

I just wanted to publicly say kudos to the N.C. Department of Transportation. I used their website to report a pothole in our neighborhood on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning when we were out walking, we saw them finishing up repairing it. Way to go DOT! — J.D.

Greeting card fronts

M.M. suggested donating greeting card fronts to Reconsidered Goods, 4118 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. It is a nonprofit organization that takes donations and gives them to children, artists, teachers and others to make something creative and keep items out of the landfill. Donations are also sold in its retail store. For more information about Reconsidered Goods, go to reconsideredgoods.org or call 336-763-5041. M.M. also suggested talking with art teachers to see if they can use them.