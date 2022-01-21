Ask SAM: Why were the trees cut down along the fence at Bermuda Run?

P.F.

Answer: Trans-AID is part of the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, and it provides transportation for various activities for people with disabilities. If your grandson has a disability, he may be eligible to use Trans-AID.

Tina Carson-Wilkins, the marketing and community engagement manager for the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, explained how Trans-AID works.

People who apply to use Trans-AID have to go through a two-part application process that includes an interview and assessment by WSTA staff.

“Anyone using Trans-AID to get to/from work must fall under the following guidelines:

Must have a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which limits them from being able to use WSTA’s fixed-route system

They must live and work within ¾ of a mile of WSTA’s fixed-route system

Their work travel hours must fall within the time of WSTA’s normal operations

“Once they have been qualified by WSTA personnel to use Trans-AID service, they are required to pay for use of the service.