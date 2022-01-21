Ask SAM: Why were the trees cut down along the fence at Bermuda Run?

Q: Recently a lot of trees were planted along the fence line of Bermuda Run. Did the town do that? How many trees got planted and why did they chop down the previous ones?
L.R.
Answer: The trees that were taken down were Leyland Cypruses that were aging and growing into power lines, said Lee Rollins, the Bermuda Run town manager.
“The Town of Bermuda Run received an encroachment agreement from the N.C. Department of Transportation to plant approximately 730 Nellie Stevens hollies on the south side of US 158 and along the fence line,” Rollins said. “In late summer of 2021, Duke Energy contracted to cut the tops of the Leylands out of the power lines.
“This hastened the need to remove those trees and replace with the hollies which will not grow up into the power lines.”
Q: What are the updated requirements for using Winston-Salem Transit Authority’s Trans-AID? Two of my neighbors take Trans-AID occasionally. They say the van service picks up young people who work at fast-food restaurants and other places and takes them home. This happens often. Can my grandson use Tran-AID? He works at McDonald’s and could use a ride back and forth from work.
P.F.
Answer: Trans-AID is part of the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, and it provides transportation for various activities for people with disabilities. If your grandson has a disability, he may be eligible to use Trans-AID.
Tina Carson-Wilkins, the marketing and community engagement manager for the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, explained how Trans-AID works.
People who apply to use Trans-AID have to go through a two-part application process that includes an interview and assessment by WSTA staff.
“Anyone using Trans-AID to get to/from work must fall under the following guidelines:
Must have a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which limits them from being able to use WSTA’s fixed-route system
They must live and work within ¾ of a mile of WSTA’s fixed-route system
Their work travel hours must fall within the time of WSTA’s normal operations
“Once they have been qualified by WSTA personnel to use Trans-AID service, they are required to pay for use of the service.
“While it may seem like there are multiple vehicles traveling outside of the fixed-route system, trips outside the service area do not occur often. There are some clients who live outside the service area that are transported daily.
“These clients were certified to use the service prior to 2005. The federal law changed after 2005 and stipulates that trips outside the service are based on availability and are not guaranteed.
“Some Trans-AID clients do use the service to go to work, i.e. McDonalds, Walmart, IFB Solutions (formerly Industries for the Blind), just to name a few. But they also use the service for medical appointments, shopping and recreational activities.
“Anyone interested in applying to use WSTA’s paratransit service, Trans-AID, is urged to apply. We encourage them to call 336-727-2000 to learn more about the application process.”
