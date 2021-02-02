Ask SAM: Why were two UNC assistant coaches allowed to get COVID shots?

Q: In Roy William’s press conference on Jan. 22, he said that he and Assistant Coaches Hubert Davis and Sean May received the vaccine on Jan. 21. Roy Williams was eligible to receive the vaccine because he is over 65 years old. Hubert Davis is 50 years old. Sean May is 36 years old. Please explain to the people in North Carolina how they were able to “break in line.” So many who are eligible are having trouble getting the vaccine. It seems like rules were broken for them.

H.K.

Answer: Catie Armstrong, a spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said, “Our guidance to vaccine providers is to follow the state’s prioritization framework, which is designed to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19 by first protecting health care workers, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19. We are currently vaccinating those who are 65 and up, health care workers, and long-term care staff and residents. Vaccine providers need to do their due diligence to ensure access to those 65 and older in their counties including intentional outreach to historically marginalized populations.