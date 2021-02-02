Ask SAM: Why were two UNC assistant coaches allowed to get COVID shots?

Q: In Roy William’s press conference on Jan. 22, he said that he and Assistant Coaches Hubert Davis and Sean May received the vaccine on Jan. 21. Roy Williams was eligible to receive the vaccine because he is over 65 years old. Hubert Davis is 50 years old. Sean May is 36 years old. Please explain to the people in North Carolina how they were able to “break in line.” So many who are eligible are having trouble getting the vaccine. It seems like rules were broken for them.
H.K.
Answer: Catie Armstrong, a spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said, “Our guidance to vaccine providers is to follow the state’s prioritization framework, which is designed to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19 by first protecting health care workers, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19. We are currently vaccinating those who are 65 and up, health care workers, and long-term care staff and residents. Vaccine providers need to do their due diligence to ensure access to those 65 and older in their counties including intentional outreach to historically marginalized populations.
“At this time, NCDHHS is working with providers to prioritize vaccinating people in Group 1 and Group 2. However, we recognize on-the-ground realities require us to be flexible. Our current guidance is that if there are extra doses in a vial at the end of a vaccination event, no doses should be wasted. We recommend providers have an 'on call' list of people who can be contacted to come in for vaccination if there are extra doses. If a provider has extra doses in a vial but no one in the current priority groups to vaccinate, they should vaccinate someone who is not currently prioritized instead of wasting doses.”
Q: I am scheduled for my second COVID vaccination next week. I have not been able to find any information regarding whether the limitation of vaccinations is effecting second shots. Can you help find that information?
P.T.
Answer: The vaccine will be there. Daniel Lemons, the environmental health director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health said, “If you have made an appointment, a vaccination will be available.”
Black History month
Black History month is under way, so we will be looking back at local Black history. First up is the Winston-Salem Pond Giants.
The Pond Giants, one of the oldest semiprofessional baseball teams in the country, was organized in 1914. Named for an area along Northwest Boulevard and North Cherry Street that flooded after a reservoir broke in 1904, the team was originally known as the Old Prince Albert Pond Giants.
Before the team was integrated in 1956, the Pond Giants were made up of Black men who worked day jobs and played baseball in their spare time. Players were not salaried. They were paid from gate receipts. They could make good money when they played a big rival, but when attendance was poor, the pay was often not enough to cover a meal at a restaurant.
Many home games were played at the old Southside Park, a short distance from such Black neighborhoods as Happy Hill. These games were a source of community spirit and provided a stage for talented players who were prevented from moving up to the major leagues because of their skin color. The Pond Giants also traveled throughout the South, playing Black teams in North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Games were later played at Ernie Shore Field.
The Pond Giants played regularly through the 1970s, but the popularity of semipro baseball began to decline. The team existed in a loosely structured form until the late 1990s.
