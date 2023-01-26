Ask SAM: Will AARP offer free tax help this year?

Q: Do you know if AARP will be offering its tax preparation service again this year?

M.F.

Answer: Yes, it will.

The Tax Aide Program of AARP offers free tax preparation by trained and certified volunteers.

Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income.

Some complicated returns might be beyond the program’s scope of work, but people are seldom turned away.

Clients do not need to be a member of AARP to receive tax preparation help.

The first step is to obtain a tax packet by printing one from www.wstaxaide.com or by picking one up at the Reynolda Branch Library, Southside Branch Library, or Clemmons Branch Library

Follow the instructions in the tax packet, including scheduling an appointment by calling 336-777-6189. Both spouses must be present if filing jointly.

Please take only one packet per return.

Appointments will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the days listed below, at one of the following library branches:

Monday and Tuesday at Reynolda Manor Branch, 2839 Fairlawn Dr., Winston-Salem

Wednesday at Clemmons Branch, 6365 James St., Clemmons

Thursday and Friday at Southside Branch, 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem

Walk-ins will be accommodated if possible. You must be at the library branch by noon at the latest. Obtain the tax packet above, follow the instructions. Bring the tax packet and all tax documents with you when you come to the library.

Pet supply give away Saturday

Fur-Ever Friends of NC will have its Share the Warmth event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Share the Warmth will provide free pet food and wood shavings for lower income families on a first come-first served basis.

There will be two locations, Flow Subaru, 485 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, and Central Tabernacle Church, 715 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem.

Fur-Ever Friends is a 501 ©3 non-profit organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of animals in the Triad.

Warning from the BBB

Lechelle Yates, a spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina, said that the agency is warning area residents about an electrician who is working without a license.

“James Born, owner Born Electric Company out of Ramseur, states he’s licensed, but according to the North Carolina State Board of Examiners of Electrical Contractors, he is not,” Yates said in a press release. “In addition, in 2020, the state permanently barred him from doing electrical work on his own in North Carolina until he received a license. Also, the company has earned an F rating with BBB.”

Yates said that the N.C. State Board of Examiners of Electrical Contractors would like anyone who has had electrical work done by Born since August 2020 to file a complaint at https://arls-public.ncbeec.org/Complaint/New.