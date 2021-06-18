Ask SAM: Will cicadas visit us this year?

Q: Are cicadas coming to Winston-Salem?
G.W.
Answer: It doesn't look like we'll hear the song of the cicada this time around. Tim Hambrick, an agricultural extension agent with Forsyth County Cooperative Extension said, “It appears like they will be mostly west of us according to hatch reports from the Cicada Safari website.”
The website Hambrick consulted, Cicada Safari, has everything you wanted to know about cicadas, but were afraid to ask.
For example: “Groups of cicadas that share the same emergence years are called broods. The brood number is usually given in Roman numerals. Charles Marlatt, an entomologist working for the Department of Agriculture, designated that all the cicadas that emerged in 1893 and at 17-year intervals thereafter as Brood I [one]. The cicadas that emerged in 1894 were called Brood II [two] and so on. The 13-year cicadas that emerged in 1894 were called Brood XVIII [eighteen] and so on. The cicadas that will this year in 2021 belong to Brood X [ten].”
According to the maps on Cicada Safari, the majority of cicadas will emerge in Indiana, eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and northern Virginia. There will also be pockets of them in Tennessee, Kentucky, western North Carolina and Ohio.
Cicadas emerge when the ground temperature reaches 64 degrees and a soaking rain has fallen. So the southernmost ones come out first and the emergence moves northward.
A final thought from Cicada Safari, "Pesticides are not effective at controlling periodical cicadas. They are not pests and do not need to be killed."
Q: What is the status of House Joint Resolution 172 on Term Limits for the U.S. Congress? It passed the N.C. House on March 17 of this year in a bi-partisan vote and then went to the N.C. Senate. Has the Senate scheduled it for a vote? Is it being debated?
J.D.
Answer: House Joint Resolution 172 asks Congress to hold a Convention of the States to create a constitutional amendment to enact term limits on members of Congress.
The resolution currently is not scheduled.
Sarah Holland, the principal clerk for the N.C. Senate said, “HJR 172 was received from the House and referred to the Rules and Operations of the Senate committee on March 17, 2021. The Rules committee does not currently have it on their calendar for a hearing.”
Thank you
Thank you to the Kernersville police officer who came to the aid of an elderly lady in distress at The Loop in Kernersville Thursday. She was on portable oxygen and fell while carrying her take-out to her car. She didn’t want us to call for help.
Someone said, “There’s always a police officer parked close by; where is he today?” At that moment an unmarked car drove by. We waved for him to stop and he came to the woman’s aid. He was so kind and compassionate as he tested her ability to drive then followed her out to make sure she got home okay. We were so relieved. Thank you officer.
J.S.
