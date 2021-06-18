Ask SAM: Will cicadas visit us this year?

Cicadas emerge when the ground temperature reaches 64 degrees and a soaking rain has fallen. So the southernmost ones come out first and the emergence moves northward.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A final thought from Cicada Safari, "Pesticides are not effective at controlling periodical cicadas. They are not pests and do not need to be killed."

Q: What is the status of House Joint Resolution 172 on Term Limits for the U.S. Congress? It passed the N.C. House on March 17 of this year in a bi-partisan vote and then went to the N.C. Senate. Has the Senate scheduled it for a vote? Is it being debated?

J.D.

Answer: House Joint Resolution 172 asks Congress to hold a Convention of the States to create a constitutional amendment to enact term limits on members of Congress.

The resolution currently is not scheduled.

Sarah Holland, the principal clerk for the N.C. Senate said, “HJR 172 was received from the House and referred to the Rules and Operations of the Senate committee on March 17, 2021. The Rules committee does not currently have it on their calendar for a hearing.”

Thank you