Ask SAM: Will electric cars ever race at Bowman Gray Stadium?

Q: Is Bowman Gray Stadium planning to put on any racing events in the near future with electric cars? It sure would help with the promotion of electric cars along with helping the car dealers. Perhaps the dealers could sponsor the events or build their own cars. It sure would make for great competition.

S.R.

Answer: Not right now, said Loren Pinilis, the race series' media relations director.

“We are a NASCAR sanctioned track. At this point, NASCAR does not race any electric cars, and we do not have any immediate plans to integrate electric cars. But in this quickly changing field, perhaps one day electric car racing could be a reality," he said.

Q: I know the City of Winston-Salem accepts shredded paper in clear plastic bags for recycling, but will they accept shredded plastic credit cards, and if so, can it be mixed in with the shredded paper?

D.B.

Answer: No, don’t mix plastic, like a credit card, in with the paper.

“I have confirmed with Waste Management representatives that at this time they do not process credit card material,” said Helen Peplowsky, the sustainability director for the City of Winston-Salem.

Q: I saw online recently that 1943 pennies are worth a lot of money, especially the bronze ones. How do you tell if it's bronze and not copper when they look so close in color?

K.M.

Answer: Most 1943 pennies are steel and were coated with zinc because metal was needed for use in World War II.

There are only a few coins from that year that were bronze.

Sam Gelberd, an American Numismatic Association numismatic educator, gave us his two cents on the 1943 pennies.

“There is only one bronze composition that was used to make Wheat cents around the World War II era," he said. "Since copper is the main component of this alloy, some people refer to it as the bronze alloy or the copper alloy, but technically, copper is an element, and bronze is already an alloy (so the term 'bronze alloy' is redundant).

"It’s either 'bronze' or 'copper alloy' in this regard. This alloy is 95% copper, with the 5% balance being some mix of tin and/or zinc. They should weigh 3.1 grams per specifications.

“With that being said, ALL 1943 Wheat cents should have been struck in the emergency wartime steel composition. These were struck on pure steel blanks (planchets, technically) coated with zinc. When the blanks were cut out of the huge galvanized sheets of steel, the edges that were freshly cut were left exposed to environmental conditions, so the majority of them are found with some degree of rust present. Sometimes, these rusted cents get confused for copper due to the similar brown appearance.

“The steel cents weight specifications are 2.7 grams, and they are magnetic. If they are too rusted, then the magnetic properties may be lost, but that still doesn’t mean the coin is copper; it’s just rusted steel at that point, but wishful thinking leads many people to believe they have a copper 1943 specimen, as copper is a non-ferrous, non-magnetic metal.

“There have been estimates of about 20-40, 1943 cents that were accidentally struck on bronze planchets from 1942 that were left over in hoppers/bins and erroneously made their way into the presses. These exceptionally rare bronze cents have been the subject of many coin hunts nationwide since the first one was found in 1947. Comic book ads only fueled the frenzy throughout the 1950’s and 1960’s.”

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

