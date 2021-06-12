Ask SAM: Will gas prices go down after recovery of ransom?

Q: Since the government has recovered some of the money, $2.3 million, from the attack on the Colonial Gas pipeline, does that mean the gas prices are going to be reduced?

J.L.

Answer: Haresh Gurnani, professor and Thomas H. Davis chair at the Wake Forest University School of Business explained what caused the increase. His research includes supply chain disruptions and restoration.

"The quick answer is that this will have no impact on the price of gas.

“There are a couple of explanations for this. First, the ransom amount and the recovery are both miniscule in comparison to the daily dollar value of gasoline flowing through the pipeline which is around 3 million barrels per day.

“This translates into hundreds of millions of dollars per day. As such, the recovery of $2.3 million is a low fraction. Second, most companies have insurance for disruptions and Colonial likely would either absorb the cost or get reimbursement from their insurance carrier.

“The real reason why prices went up was due to the economic principle of supply and demand — a combination of reduced supply and artificially inflated demand as people panicked and started filling up.