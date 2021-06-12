Ask SAM: Will gas prices go down after recovery of ransom?

Q: Since the government has recovered some of the money, $2.3 million, from the attack on the Colonial Gas pipeline, does that mean the gas prices are going to be reduced?
Answer: Haresh Gurnani, professor and Thomas H. Davis chair at the Wake Forest University School of Business explained what caused the increase. His research includes supply chain disruptions and restoration.
"The quick answer is that this will have no impact on the price of gas.
“There are a couple of explanations for this. First, the ransom amount and the recovery are both miniscule in comparison to the daily dollar value of gasoline flowing through the pipeline which is around 3 million barrels per day.
“This translates into hundreds of millions of dollars per day. As such, the recovery of $2.3 million is a low fraction. Second, most companies have insurance for disruptions and Colonial likely would either absorb the cost or get reimbursement from their insurance carrier.
“The real reason why prices went up was due to the economic principle of supply and demand — a combination of reduced supply and artificially inflated demand as people panicked and started filling up.
“Moreover, the timing of disruption coincided with the early summer driving season which further exacerbated the mismatch between supply and demand."
Q: What is "third hand cigarette smoke" and how does it harm someone's lungs?
Answer: John Spangler, M.D., professor of family and community medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health, explained what thirdhand smoke is and why it’s harmful.
“Thirdhand smoke (THS) is the residue from airborne secondhand smoke (SHS) that settles onto a smoker's clothes and surrounding environmental surfaces. While invisible to the naked eye, scientists can measure THS by wiping surfaces and testing for its presence.
“Since THS is simply SHS which has fallen out of the air, it contains many of the same harmful chemicals as airborne cigarette smoke. The microscopic solids in THS get breathed deeply into the lungs — because they are so small they pass from the lungs into the blood and then to other organs like the liver, kidneys and brain.
“THS can impair healthy growth, damage DNA and harm the immune system. It also exacerbates allergies and asthma in children.
Sadly, parents oftentimes believe that smoking outside prevents exposing their children to tobacco smoke but since THS sticks to clothes, a child inhales these toxins when close to their parent (ex: hugging them or being held by them).
“THS is another excellent reason for parents to quit smoking.”
Happy birthday
Monday is the 246 birthday of the U.S. Army.
The Continental Army was formed by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1775. It is the nation's oldest military branch.
The Army was “a means for the 13 unified American colonies to fight the forces of Britain. George Washington was unanimously elected Commander-In-Chief of the fledgling Army, and he would lead the colonies to victory and independence,” according to goarmy.com, the official website of the Army.
Obviously, The Army has changed over the centuries, but it remains true to its motto, “This We’ll Defend.”
