Ask SAM: Will he or won't he? Groundhog Day is here

Today is Groundhog Day, the day we find out the weather forecast for the rest of the winter. It’s brought to us by a critter with the name of Punxsutawney Phil, a groundhog who lives and prognosticates from Punxsutawney, Pa. Punxsutawney is about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Let’s look at the legend of Groundhog Day from the definitive source, groundhog.org, the official website of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, established in 1887 (the club, not the website).

Feb. 2 is also Candlemas Day, a Christian holiday when, to help ensure blessings for the remainder of the winter, Christians would take their candles to church to be blessed. Eventually, this became a weather prediction for the winter. The custom began spreading through Europe.

Feb. 2 is about the midpoint of winter. It began Dec. 21, and this year spring begins March 20.

In the beginning, there weren’t any animals associated with Candlemas. Once the tradition got to Germany, the Germans brought an animal into the celebration.