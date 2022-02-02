Ask SAM: Will he or won't he? Groundhog Day is here

Today is Groundhog Day, the day we find out the weather forecast for the rest of the winter. It’s brought to us by a critter with the name of Punxsutawney Phil, a groundhog who lives and prognosticates from Punxsutawney, Pa. Punxsutawney is about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
Let’s look at the legend of Groundhog Day from the definitive source, groundhog.org, the official website of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, established in 1887 (the club, not the website).
Feb. 2 is also Candlemas Day, a Christian holiday when, to help ensure blessings for the remainder of the winter, Christians would take their candles to church to be blessed. Eventually, this became a weather prediction for the winter. The custom began spreading through Europe.
Feb. 2 is about the midpoint of winter. It began Dec. 21, and this year spring begins March 20.
In the beginning, there weren’t any animals associated with Candlemas. Once the tradition got to Germany, the Germans brought an animal into the celebration.
“If, according to German lore, the hedgehog saw his shadow on Candlemas Day there would be a “Second Winter” or 6 more weeks of bad weather. As German settlers came to what is now the United States, so too came their traditions and folklore. With the absence of hedgehogs in the United States, a similar hibernating animal was chosen. This leads us to yet another evolution in the legend and to present day Punxsutawney,” according to groundhog.org.
“In Punxsutawney, 1886 marked the first time that Groundhog Day appeared in the local newspaper. The following year brought the first official trek to Gobbler’s Knob. Each year since then has seen a steady increase in participation of the celebration from people all over the world.”
But, lest you think that a groundhog in Pennsylvania has the market cornered on predicting the weather, there are other varmints that are hard at work predicting the weather.
According to Cleveland.com, a news website in Northeast Ohio, there’s Buckeye Chuck, a groundhog in Marion, Ohio, Thistle the Whistlepig in Columbus, Ohio, and Staten Island Chuck at the Staten Island Zoo in New York.
In North Carolina, we have Sir Walter Wally, who lives at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. Sir Walter’s real name is Toby, and his mission is to teach people more about groundhogs and their relatives, in addition to predicting the weather once a year. But, he’s been right about 55 percent of the time since he started his weather gig in 1998, bettering Phil’s average, Cleveland.com wrote.
In New Iberia, Louisiana, there’s Pierre C. Shadeaux, “a nutria, a large ‘river rat’ with orange teeth and a tail. They’re commonly called “Cajun groundhogs” because groundhogs aren’t native to Louisiana,” according to Cleveland.com.
Back to Phil. He’ll come out of his den around sunrise today. If he sees his shadow, six more weeks of winter. If there is no shadow, spring is on the way.
There’s a gift shop online where you can buy Punxsutawney Phil merch, including tote bags, stuffed animals, cozies, mugs, and blankets, to stay warm while waiting for the prediction.
For more information about Groundhog Day, the activities that go along with it, and the gift shop, go to www.groundhog.org.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101