Ask SAM: Will I get a statement of unemployment benefits from the state?

Q: Will the state send out a statement to people who received unemployment compensation in 2020?
J.H.
Answer: According to the N.C. Division of Employment Security you should have received a 1099-G, Certain Government Payments, form by Jan. 31. The form includes the total amount of benefits you received in 2020. If you have not received your 1099-G, you can request a copy by going to the claimant portal on the division’s website des.nc.gov. The request can be faxed to 919-733-1370 or emailed to des.ui.claims.1099@nccommerce.com.
The request can be mailed to Division of Employment Security, Attention: Intrastate Claims Unit, P.O. Box 25903, Raleigh, NC 27611-5903
The written request must include complete name, address, phone number, the last four digits of your Social Security number, or Claimant Identification Number and date of birth. Once an adequate request is received, a hard copy will be mailed within 48 hours.
Black History Month
Lillian McDaniel Bonner was the first Black woman and among the first women hired by the Winston-Salem Police Department in 1952.
Their assignment was to check parking meters and write tickets. In 1966, the department started a Community Services Unit, one of the first of its kind in the country, and Bonner was assigned to the unit.
Bonner was born in Lee County, S.C. and moved to Winston-Salem as child to live with an older brother after her father died. She was a graduate of Atkins High School and attended Winston-Salem Teachers College, now Winston-Salem State University.
From her first office on Clark Avenue and later in various places in the city, she helped people with a variety of problems. In a 1966 interview, Bonner recounted some of the problems she and her unit saw in just the first three months they were in existence.
One was a man who had developed a heart condition and could no longer support his family. Bonner helped his wife find work and a less expensive place to live.
She also found an elderly, homeless woman a place to live.
Bonner retired from the police department in September 1982 after 30 years of service.
She told a reporter in a story about her retirement that when she was writing tickets a man came up to her as she was writing a ticket for his illegally parked car. He became verbally abusive when she continued to write the ticket.
“I didn’t say anything. I kept doing what I was doing and when I got through with the ticket, I said ‘Sir, do you feel better? Now, you have a nice day’”
“And I just hung the ticket on his windshield and kept walking.
“Years later, he said to me that he was just hoping I would have just said something so he could have actually punched me. I don’t much think he really wanted to do that, though.”
Bonner said the man later told her that his life had changed after that day.
“To me, that meant a lot," Bonner said.
Bonner summed up her career at the police department by saying, “You can imagine that during a period of 30 years, you’ve helped some. You’ve hurt some, too … because I’ve had to do my duty as a police officer, although I’ve always tried to believe in teaching first, and penalizing later.”
Bonner died Jan. 12, 2000, at the age of 76.
