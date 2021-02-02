Ask SAM: Will I get a statement of unemployment benefits from the state?

Bonner was born in Lee County, S.C. and moved to Winston-Salem as child to live with an older brother after her father died. She was a graduate of Atkins High School and attended Winston-Salem Teachers College, now Winston-Salem State University.

From her first office on Clark Avenue and later in various places in the city, she helped people with a variety of problems. In a 1966 interview, Bonner recounted some of the problems she and her unit saw in just the first three months they were in existence.

One was a man who had developed a heart condition and could no longer support his family. Bonner helped his wife find work and a less expensive place to live.

She also found an elderly, homeless woman a place to live.

Bonner retired from the police department in September 1982 after 30 years of service.

She told a reporter in a story about her retirement that when she was writing tickets a man came up to her as she was writing a ticket for his illegally parked car. He became verbally abusive when she continued to write the ticket.

“I didn’t say anything. I kept doing what I was doing and when I got through with the ticket, I said ‘Sir, do you feel better? Now, you have a nice day’”