Ask SAM: Will I have to pay state taxes on my student loan forgiveness?

Q: Will North Carolina tax the student loan forgiveness debt as some states are doing?

C.H.

Answer: As it stands now, yes.

President Biden’s student loan forgiveness will not be subject to federal income tax. Internal Revenue Code 108(f)(5) expands the kinds of student loan forgiveness that are not treated as taxable income and are not subject to federal income tax.

The N.C Department of Revenue said that the North Carolina General Assembly did not adopt IRC 108(f)(5) for state income tax forgiveness.

“Therefore, student loan forgiveness excluded pursuant to IRC 108(f)(5) is currently considered taxable income in North Carolina,” according to the department’s website.

If you want to discuss the issue, you can contact your state representative to give them your opinion on taxing the loan amount.

Q: We have a problem house in our neighborhood off Reynolda Road. A few years ago the house was used as a party house by college students. That has ended, but now the grass and bushes are overgrown in the backyard, which is on Briarcliff. Can anything be done about this? The yard is completely overgrown.

T.F.

Answer: The best way to alert the city about this type of neighborhood problem is through CityLink.

You can report it by calling 336-727-8000. You can call or text 311 from a cell phone.

You can also email them at citylink@cityofws.org or go to the CityLink page on the CityofWS.org website.

Q: What’s happened to Rachel Ellis at WXII? I haven’t seen her on in several weeks.

D.M.

Answer: Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII, said that Ellis left the station several weeks ago.

“Rachel, who is from South Florida, has left the business and is pursuing opportunities outside of the industry that can move her closer to home,” Butt said.

Big Sweep cleanupSAM regularly gets questions about cleaning up areas around town. Here’s an opportunity for groups and students who need to do volunteer hours, to help clean up and make the city look good.

Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful needs volunteers to help with the Big Sweep, the organization’s cleanup of local waterways.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1.

Bags, gloves and vests will be provided. A lunch of pizza and drinks will also be provided.

Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful will clean up more than 25 sites around Winston-Salem including Peters Creek, Silas Creek, Salem Creek, Monarcas Creek, Mill Creek, Tanner’s Run and Salem Lake.

Parks, schools and neighborhoods are also included in the cleanup.

Volunteers can request where they would like to clean up or be assigned to an area.

Online volunteer signup is available at CityofWS.org/KWSB.

For more information, call CityLink at 336-727-8000 or 311 from a cellphone, or send an email to George Stilphen, the coordinator of Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful, at georges@cityofws.org.