Ask SAM: Will last Friday's Jeopardy episode be repeated?

Q: We missed Friday night’s broadcast of Jeopardy on WFMY when returning champion Mattea Roach was defeated. Is there a chance they will repeat it since it wasn’t on because of the tornado coverage? — J.W.

Answer: It’s rare that a Jeopardy episode is completely canceled. This episode did run last weekend. Larry Audas, the president and general manager at WFMY, explained what happened.

“In fact, WFMY did air the program that very evening … overnight … as we announced and posted to let folks know. I believe the air time was after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

“We let folks know so that can record or DVR overnight programs for viewing at a later time.”

Q: The crosswalk that was built between Graylyn and Reynolda Village was a great idea to help runners and walkers cross Reynolda Road. The problem is that many cars totally ignore the crosswalk even with the lights flashing. I have seen numerous close calls between cars at full speed and people attempting to cross the road. I am afraid that there will be a serious accident there if something isn’t done to slow cars down. What does the law say about crosswalks such as this one? — M.C.

Answer: Drivers should use caution when approaching any crosswalk, especially when pedestrians are present.

According to (Code 1975, § 13-30) Sec. 42-47: “No driver shall enter an intersection or a marked crosswalk unless there is sufficient space on the other side of the intersection or crosswalk to accommodate the vehicle he is operating with obstructing the passage of other vehicles or pedestrians, notwithstanding any traffic control signal indication to proceed.”

Motorists should always pay attention to speed limits while driving. Pedestrians, like drivers, should use extreme caution when crossing a crosswalk. Even if caution lights are flashing, they should still be careful when crossing.

SAM has seen pedestrians at this crosswalk trying to cross Reynolda Road without activating the flashing yellow lights to let traffic approaching the crosswalk know that there are people waiting to cross.

Q: How do you safely dispose of worn out but still very sharp and therefore dangerous kitchen knives? — S.A.M.

Answer: Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of sanitation for the City of Winston-Salem, had a couple of suggestions for disposing of knives.

“Strangely, we have not come across this question; however, we would like for those items to be disposed of as safely as possible. They should be wrapped/taped very well and securely in some type of safe packaging with multiple layers.

“They can also be placed into a plastic container such as a milk or juice jug in the same manner as needles are required to be placed.”

