Ask SAM: Will my absentee ballot signature be compared to my old signature?

Q: Is it true that my absentee ballot in the upcoming election could be disqualified if my signature does not match the one from my first vote seven decades ago? If that is true, although I have ordered and received the absentee ballot, can I disregard it and vote in person instead?

D.C.

Answer: No, your ballot is not verified by your signature and the signature will not be compared to your previous one.

Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of elections, said the voter and ballot are verified by the witnesses or notary who are required to watch you sign the ballot.

“Verification of an absentee voter’s identity is completed through the witness requirement. The voter’s signature on the return envelope shall not be compared with the voter’s signature in their registration record because this is not required by North Carolina law.

“State law requires that absentee by-mail voters mark their ballot in the presence of two witnesses or one notary public. The witnesses should observe the voter mark their ballot, but not how they voted,” he said.

As far as disregarding the absentee ballot, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections, there will not be a problem.

Requesting an absentee ballot will not record you in the system as having voted. You are recorded as voting after casting a ballot.

As long as you do not vote your absentee ballot, you may vote in person during the early voting period or on Election Day.

Q: I’ve several very large campaign signs this year. How large can roadside signs be for political candidates?

J.V.

Answer: According to N.C. General Statute 136-32 (d), which covers sign placement and size, permission from the property owner must be obtained before the sign can be placed. The sign must be at least 3 feet from the edge of the pavement. The sign cannot block drivers ability to see at intersections.

The sign cannot be higher than 42 inches above the edge of pavement. The sign can’t be larger than 864 square inches (6 square feet). A sign that is 24 inches by 36 inches would be 864 square inches. The sign cannot block or replace another.

Signs can be put up 30 days before early voting begins. For this year’s general election, early voting starts Oct. 20. Candidates have 10 days after the election, which is Nov. 8, to take their signs down.

In addition to the state statute governing sign size and placement, municipalities can have ordinances concerning political sign size and placement.

The ordinances in Winston-Salem, Forsyth County, and Clemmons are very similar to the North Carolina statute.

In Lewisville, the sign size is smaller, 308 square inches, and candidates have until the Sunday after the election to remove signs.

Shredding event

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. A donation of $5 per box would be appreciated. Bags and file boxes only. All proceeds will go towards local mission opportunities.