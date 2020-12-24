Ask SAM: Will NORAD track Santa this year?

Q: Will NORAD track Santa Claus this year?
B.H.
Answer: Yes, NORAD — the North American Aerospace Defense Command — will be tracking the jolly old man, this year. Here's some background on the annual fun.
NORAD has been keeping track of St. Nick since even before there was a NORAD.
The air defense group uses satellites, radar and a ground-based sensor system to monitor the North American airspace for signs of rockets, missiles, planes — anything that flies.
The tradition of Santa-watching started with NORAD's predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command, or CONAD, back in 1955, when, as NORAD's website puts it, "A Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement for children to call Santa misprinted the telephone number."
Instead of reaching Santa, the phone number put kids through to the CONAD commander-in-chief's operations hotline. The operations director at the time, Col. Harry Shoup, had his staff check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole. Children who called were given updates on his location, and a tradition was born. NORAD replaced CONAD in 1958 and took over the tradition. Shoup, who died in 2009, was designated "NORAD's First Santa Tracker."
No government money is used for the Santa-tracking operation, according to NORAD's website. The tracking headquarters is Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.
The website www.noradsanta.org keeps track of Santa's progress, and NORAD also has apps available.
Q: Can you tell me how we can keep our poinsettia plants alive after the holidays?
M.W.
Answer: Poinsettias from Christmas can last a long time with proper care, according to an article on N.C. State University's Cooperative Extension Service website.
"Horticulturists have done an excellent job of breeding new poinsettia varieties with long-lasting qualities," according to the site. Here are their tips, along with some from the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension office:
Place the poinsettia in the sunniest portion of the room. Avoid cold drafts from doorways or excess heat from TV sets, radiators or heating ducts. Water the plant thoroughly when needed, and make sure a small amount of the water drips through the drainage holes of the container. About 10% of the water you apply should drip through to take out excess salt from the fertilizer in the soil. If the poinsettia came wrapped in decorative foil, you will need to punch holes in the foil to allow excess water to escape. Place the plant on a saucer to prevent damage to the furniture, but you should water it over a sink or tub and then put it back in the saucer. To retain a bright color, keep your poinsettia at temperatures not lower than 50 degrees Fahrenheit and not greater than 70 degrees. To keep poinsettias for a long time, fertilize them with a dilute fertilizer solution several times a month. When you are looking to move the plant outside in the late spring, after the risk of frost has passed, you shouldn't put it in the full sun. Instead, first put it somewhere where it is catching partial sunlight to allow it to acclimate, and work it up gradually to full sun before re-potting it to a larger container.
You may want to contact the Cooperative Extension in early to mid-October next year for advice on how best to prepare the plant to bring it back inside for the holidays.
SAM’s 5 favorite questions of 2020
Although there have been several Playboy photoshoots in Winston-Salem for the magazine’s “Girls of the ACC” edition, this photoshoot was for a…
HOAs, for the most part, are not known for having a sense of humor or whimsy. This reader was concerned that in light of the pandemic their HO…
This reader wondered what had happened to straight ticket voting in North Carolina, not realizing it had not been available since Jan. 1, 2014.
Having been an adult college student, I appreciated the opportunity to let people who are interested in going back to college find out how it’…
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101