Ask SAM: Will properties in the downtown historic district get a tax cut?

Q: Regarding the newly proposed designated historical district in downtown Winston-Salem, does that designation mean that the tax value of buildings will receive a 50% valuation reduction on property taxes?

B.T.

Answer: The short answer is no. Property owners will not get an automatic 50% reduction on their property taxes.

Michelle McCullough, the historic property officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning and Development Services, explained what is going on with the historic district and how property tax deferrals work.

“National Register listing does not give properties a property-tax deferral. The program that a National Register Property can take advantage of is the Federal and State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit program,” she said.

Here’s a little history on the Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit. In 1976, the federal income tax credit to rehab buildings was begun.

“Today (it) consists of a 20% credit for the qualifying rehabilitation of income-producing historic properties. Since 1976, over 3,100 completed "certified rehabilitation" projects have been reviewed by the N.C. State Historic Preservation Office, representing almost two billion dollars of investment in historic properties,” according to the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources website.

The tax credit helps create jobs and improve neighborhoods and community appearance.

McCullough explained how a property owner can get a property-tax deferral.

“The property tax deferral is only available to properties that are designed by local elected officials as a Local Historic Landmark (LHL). LHL properties can receive up to a 50% tax deferral.

"Currently in Forsyth County there have been 144 properties designated as LHL and not all take the tax deferral,” she said.

According to information from the Historic Resources Commission, "To be considered for LHL status, a property must be nominated by the property owner through a detailed application process.

"Once a property has been designated as an LHL, the property owner may apply to the Forsyth County Tax Office for a property tax deferral of up to 50%. The deferral runs in perpetuity, unless the property loses its LHL status due to loss of its architectural integrity or there is a repeal of the designation ordinance."

"Additionally, once a property is designated as a LHL, the property owner must apply for a Certificate of Appropriateness for alterations to any portion of the designated property (including interiors, if designated)," according to the commission's website.

Utility work on Silas Creek Parkway

Silas Creek Parkway southbound between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday so crews can repair a water main. Detours will be in place. Motorists should plan to use an alternate route.

If needed, the road may also be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on other days.

For more information, contact City Link at citylink@cityofws.org, or call 336-727-8000.