Ask SAM: Will South Peace Haven Road be paved any time soon?

Q: Are there any plans to repave Peace Haven Road between U.S. 421 and Lewisville Clemmons Road? I am concerned that NCDOT might wait for the beltway project before doing anything to help this road. It drives like a washboard.

D.B.

Answer: Mark Crook, an N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance engineer for Forsyth County, has good news for people who travel this road.

“The section of S Peace Haven Rd from Lewisville-Clemmons Rd to US 421 is currently under contract for resurfacing.

“The contractor should complete the work between March 2023 and July 2023.”

Q: I’ve gotten information on social media about grants from foundations that are giving free money away. All you have to do is send a shipping fee. I think it’s a scam, but some friends said they got the money.

S.N.

Answer: If you have a spare $2,500, you can probably find something better to do with it than give it to a stranger on the internet.

SAM had not heard about this specific post, but Lechelle Yates, a spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina, was familiar with it.

“Does the Facebook post sound too good to be true? That’s because it’s the hook for a common con. This scam promises you free money in the form of a government grant. All you have to do is pay a fee,” Yates said.

Scammers contact you through social media, email or phone calls. They’ll tell you that the government or some other official entity is giving away money through “free grants.”

“You are told that your application is guaranteed to be accepted, and you will never have to repay the money. You can use the ‘grant’ to pay bills, make repairs, or pay education costs just like in this case,” she said.

If you take the bait, the scammer will tell you that they are a “government agent” and collect a “processing fee” for your free money. Then there will be other fees that might sound legitimate, which you’ll have to pay before you get your money.

“Whatever the story, one thing is certain — they will never see the money,” Yates said.

Yates included information and advice on spotting this scam:

Free money doesn’t come easy. Scammers would have you believe that government grants are there for the taking.

In reality, obtaining a government grant is an involved process and one where the grant seeker pursues the funds, not the other way around.

If someone is actively soliciting you to give you money, that’s a red flag that you are dealing with an imposter.

Do not pay any money for a “free” government grant. If you have to pay money to claim a “free” government grant, it is not really free.

A real government agency will not ask you to pay an advance processing fee. The only official list of all U.S. federal grant-making agencies is www.grants.gov.

For information regarding Canadian grants, contact the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada. Check for look-alikes. A caller may say he is from the “Federal Grants Administration”—which does not exist.

Be sure to do your research and see if an agency or organization actually exists. Find contact information on your own and call them to be sure the person you’ve heard from is legitimate. Be careful with unsolicited calls asking for your banking information.

Scammers will cold-call, asking basic questions to see if you qualify for a grant, and then ask for your banking information, saying they need to collect a one-time processing fee and directly deposit your money.

Bottom line — you never have to pay money to get money.