Ask SAM: Will students at Griffith Elementary get free lunches this school year?

Q: Is it true that the free lunch program at Griffith Elementary School is going to be eliminated this year?

D.B.

Answer: Griffith Elementary School lost its U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver for free lunches, but Griffith is not losing free meals.

Brent Campbell, the chief marketing and communications officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, explained what’s going on with Griffith’s free breakfast and lunch program.

“While the U.S. Department of Agriculture did not extend waivers continuing free meals for all students at all schools in the upcoming year, Griffith Elementary has qualified as a Community Eligibility Provision school for the 2022-2023 school year.

“That means all students who are enrolled at Griffith, or any school that is identified as a CEP school within our district, will receive free breakfast and lunch meals. CEP schools are qualified based on meeting a minimum percentage of students from the prior school year that would qualify for free or reduced lunch.

“At a CEP school, there is no application required to receive a free meal since all meals are free at those schools. At those schools there is no option for a 'reduced lunch,' again since all meals are free. It is important to note, if the student leaves a CEP qualified school and goes to a school not identified as a CEP school then the student would need to fill out a Free and Reduced Lunch Application to qualify for free or reduced meals at that school," Campbell said.

Q: How is the parking going to be handled for the National Black Theater Festival? What and where are the public parking areas because of all of the construction going on?

K.B.

Answer: The National Black Theater Festival begins Monday and runs through Saturday with activities in various venues around the city.

The venues outside of downtown, such as Wake Forest University, UNC School of the Arts, and the Salem College Elberson Fine Arts Center, have parking available.

In the downtown area there are about 800 on-street parking spaces in addition to several parking decks.

Rodd Ring, the transportation operations manager for the City of Winston-Salem, told us what the downtown parking situation will be during the festival.

“Our two parking decks will be open and staffed (6th-Cherry-Trade Deck and 4th and Church Street Deck).”

Parking at the metered spaces and spaces that have time limits but don’t have meters is enforced until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parking is not enforced after 5 p.m., on weekends and holidays.

“We will have a presence during the day weekdays, but if the decks reach capacity, we will be more lenient with the on-street hourly enforcement,” he said.

In addition to the two decks that Ring mentioned, there are parking decks on Cherry/Marshall streets between Fourth and Fifth streets, Liberty/Main streets between Fourth and Fifth streets, the Forsyth County Government Center deck on Chestnut Street between Second and Third streets, the parking deck at One Triad Park off Liberty Street, and the Center City West deck on Fourth Street between Poplar and Spring streets.

There are also parking lots in the downtown area that offer hourly and daily parking. However, if a lot doesn’t specifically say public parking is available, it is most likely a private lot and your vehicle may be towed.