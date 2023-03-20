Q: The crosswalk safety lights on Reynolda Road between Reynolda Road and Graylyn Estate haven’t been working for several weeks. Are they going to be fixed?

N.P.

Answer: Yes, they will be repaired, but it will take some time. The lights belong to Wake Forest University and Cheryl Walker, the executive director of strategic communications (news) for Wake Forest University, told us what happened and what to expect.

“We are working on the replacement of the pedestrian crosswalk. An automobile accident on Jan. 30, 2023, damaged one of the Reynolda Road pedestrian crossing poles. We determined that the damaged pole and components could not be fixed, so we ordered a new one. We expect it to be delivered in 8 to 10 weeks.”

According to the accident report from the Winston-Salem Police Department, a little after 4 p.m. on Jan. 30, a driver had to stop suddenly when the car in front stopped suddenly at the crosswalk. The driver told the officer that he swerved right to avoid the car and hit the pole.

Q: A friend and I are having a disagreement about the U.S. House of Representatives. He’s says that you have to live in the district to represent it. For example, you have to live in Greensboro to run for the sixth district. I say that’s not true. Who’s right?

P.C.

Answer: Congratulations, you are right. You do not have to live in a particular congressional district to represent it in the U.S. House of Representatives. You just have to live in the state.

Here's what the history of the House of Representatives (history.house.gov) said.

"The Constitution requires that members of the House be at least 25 years old, have been a U.S. citizen for at least seven years, and live in the state they represent (though not necessarily the same district)."

In Britain, members of the House of Commons had to live in the shire or borough they represented.

"The founders used that example to motivate the requirement that Members of the House live in the state they represent. This would increase the likelihood that they would be familiar with the people's interests there, but there was no mention during the debates about living in the same district.

As the population grew, the district system became necessary so that the state could organize congressional representatives.

The citizenship requirement was added by the founders to attempt "to strike a balance between preventing foreign interference in domestic politics and keeping the House of Representatives close to the people. The founders also did not want to discourage immigration to the new country by shutting off the government to new arrivals," the website said.

Spring reminder, remember to call before you dig

Spring began Monday afternoon and now that it's here, many people will be working in their yard or having yard work done.

Before you start digging, call 811 to have underground utility lines located. If you cut your utility lines, chances are very good that you will not have service. Depending on the line that is cut, your neighbors may not have service, either.

Having your utility lines located is free, and it's the law.

Call between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The request is valid for 15 business days.

For more information, go to nc811.org.