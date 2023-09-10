Q: Some friends are looking at a house near Piedmont Triad International Airport. Someone told them about a company called Boom Supersonic that is building a plant there and they are concerned about sonic booms. Will such booms be an issue near the plant? — S.R.

Answer: You’re safe from sonic booms. Restrictions are already in place to protect people on the ground from booms. The Federal Aviation Administration does not allow commercial jets to produce sonic booms over land, only over open water, according to information about Boom Supersonic on PTI’s webpage, landatpti.com.

“Overture is designed with the latest noise-reducing technologies. While traveling over land, Overture will create sound at approximately the same level as large jets already in service at the airport,” it said.

Overture is the name of the aircraft that Boom Supersonic will build at PTI.

“Boom is mindful of community noise and working to ensure minimal impacts when the company begins flights at PTI,” it said.

Boom Supersonic, based in Denver, announced in January that it would build a plant in Greensboro at PTI to build its supersonic aircraft. It is expected to bring more than 1,700 jobs to the area with an average salary of $68,792 and pump about $32.3 billion into the North Carolina economy over 20 years.

Construction on the $500 million plant is underway with completion scheduled for the spring of 2024. Test flights are scheduled to begin in 2026 or 2027, according to an August 25 story by Journal reporter Richard Craver. The plant should be at full capacity in 2030.

Boom officials told Craver that “commercial order book stands at 130 aircraft, including both orders and pre-orders from American Airlines, Japan Airlines and United Airlines.”

Q: How do I replace my lost Social Security card? — O.P.

Answer: Replacing it is easy, but before you decide to order a replacement card, the Social Security Administration recommends thinking about whether you need a hard copy of the card. The agency said that most of the time, memorizing your Social Security number is enough. But there may be times when you need an actual card, such as applying for a job, opening a bank account or applying for credit.

If you do decide to get a replacement card, here are the steps:

To begin the process, go to www.ssa.gov and click on “Replace Card.” There are several questions that you have to answer. When you’ve completed the application, Social Security will mail you a replacement card.

You may get offers to get a Social Security card printed on a hard plastic or metal plate. Those are not official cards, and most places will not accept them as a genuine Social Security card.

Keep your Social Security card in a safe place and do not carry it with you unless you need it to apply for a driver’s license or a new job. If your wallet or purse is stolen, you don’t want bad people getting your Social Security number.

Also, do not give the number to someone just because they ask for it. Companies and others are not allowed to use a Social Security number as identification for someone.