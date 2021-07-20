Ask SAM: Will the state put up noise barriers on Salem Parkway in Kernersville?

Q: On Salem Parkway between the N.C. 66 and the Main Street exits in Kernersville, many trees fell earlier this year and more were cut down as the debris was cleared. The noise from the highway has increased dramatically in the neighborhoods that were buffered by those trees. Are there any plans to erect a barrier to help with the loud noise pollution coming from the highway?

L.D.

Answer: The clearing of the undergrowth was catch-up from the last year or so when the N.C. Department of Transportation was not able, for a variety of reasons, to clear undergrowth from roads.

Pat Ivey, the N.C. DOT division engineer said, “We try to balance environmental sensitivity and visual aesthetics with roadway maintenance and safety whenever possible and selectively remove only those close to the roadway and or disease and/or dying. Noise barriers are not being considered in these locations.”

Ivey said that noise barriers are only put up in areas where there is a large transportation project, for example the Northern Beltway. There is no project planned in this area in the near future.

He explained why undergrowth management is important.