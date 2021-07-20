Ask SAM: Will the state put up noise barriers on Salem Parkway in Kernersville?

Q: On Salem Parkway between the N.C. 66 and the Main Street exits in Kernersville, many trees fell earlier this year and more were cut down as the debris was cleared. The noise from the highway has increased dramatically in the neighborhoods that were buffered by those trees. Are there any plans to erect a barrier to help with the loud noise pollution coming from the highway?
L.D.
Answer: The clearing of the undergrowth was catch-up from the last year or so when the N.C. Department of Transportation was not able, for a variety of reasons, to clear undergrowth from roads.
Pat Ivey, the N.C. DOT division engineer said, “We try to balance environmental sensitivity and visual aesthetics with roadway maintenance and safety whenever possible and selectively remove only those close to the roadway and or disease and/or dying. Noise barriers are not being considered in these locations.”
Ivey said that noise barriers are only put up in areas where there is a large transportation project, for example the Northern Beltway. There is no project planned in this area in the near future.
He explained why undergrowth management is important.
“Over the past year or so, budget constraints and COVID staffing issues prevented NCDOT from keeping up with our normal right of way trimming efforts.
“Over the past several months, we have made an extra effort to clear undergrowth and remove many trees that have encroached toward the roadway over the past couple years.
“By removing the trees and undergrowth we accomplish three things related to the roadway:
“1) Trees growing close to the roadway shade the road and contribute to wet and icy roadway conditions and by drying the road faster with sunlight, we can increase pavement life and reduce potholes while providing a bit safer roadway.
“2) We also reduce the number of dying and deteriorate trees falling into the roadway and causing hazardous conditions for the traveling public.
“3) Additionally by clearing off our shoulders we are also providing more recovery room for errant vehicles who have left the roadway by accident.”
Q: Is Truliant Federal Credit Union considering opening a branch in the Oldtown/Pfafftown/Bethania area? There are many Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent retirees who live in these areas and would appreciate having a branch conveniently close by. There are empty buildings along Reynolda Road that would be perfect for a Truliant branch.
S.J.
Answer: A spokesperson for Truliant said that the credit union is “extremely grateful for our Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent members. Truliant was founded in 1952 as Radio Shops Credit Union to serve employees of Western Electric, who was once a major employer in Forsyth County and the Triad. That foundation has grown to 280,000 member-owners.
“We’re always looking for ways to grow and optimize our service for members, but aren’t currently planning a branch at these locations.
“We have five Forsyth County branches: Hanes Mall Boulevard, Downtown, North Point Boulevard, Clemmons and Kernersville.
“There’s also a lot of great digital platform enhancements we’ve done recently to make accessing our member services easy and convenient. You can apply to become a member at Truliant.org.”
