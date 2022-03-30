Ask SAM: Will there be a lot of sonic booms from the new aircraft factory at PTI?

Q: When the new Boom aircraft factory is built near Piedmont Triad International Airport will there be noise restrictions about sonic booms over nearby residential areas? I live on the eastern side of Kernersville and aircraft pass over my house daily. I can’t imagine what it would be like living with sonic booms on a regular basis.

P.C.

Answer: You’re safe from sonic booms. Restrictions are already in place. The Federal Aviation Administration does not allow commercial jets to produce sonic booms over land, only over open water, according to information about Boom Supersonic on the landatpti.com website.

“Overture is designed with the latest noise-reducing technologies. While traveling over land, Overture will create sound at approximately the same level as large jets already in service at the airport," it said.

Overture is the name of the aircraft that Boom Supersonic will build at PTI.

“Boom is mindful of community noise and working to ensure minimal impacts when the company begins flights at PTI,” it said.

Boom Supersonic, based in Denver, announced in January that it would build a plant in Greensboro at PTI to build its supersonic aircraft. It is expected to bring more than 1,700 jobs to the area with an average salary of $68,792 and pump about $32.3 billion into the North Carolina economy over 20 years, according to the January announcement.

Blake Scholl, the CEO of Boom Supersonic, told 60 Minutes, the CBS news show, in November what his goal is ultimately. "What I want is to go anywhere in the world in four hours for a hundred bucks."

Q: I have a yard cart purchased when the program started years ago. After lots of wear and tear and abuse from the city truck, it has developed a large crack which is getting worse. Will the city replace or repair the cart? Will I need to purchase a new cart and if so will the city give me a new sticker or will I have to buy another?

H.B.

Answer: Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of sanitation for the City of Winston-Salem said that “Due to the age of the cart, it is out of warranty and will not be replaced by the city.

“However, if the citizen has already purchased a sticker for the season, it will be replaced once they purchase a new cart.

“They can contact the Yard Waste Supervisor, Michael McFadyen at michaelrm@cityofws.org.”

Q: Do you know if there are plans for another gun buy-back?

M.F.

Answer: Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said that no date has been set for another buy-back.

Liberty Street Urban Farmers Market reopening

The Liberty Street Urban Farmers Market will open for the season Friday. Hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 30.

The market is at 1551 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem.

The market provides a venue for urban farmers and other local vendors. There is room for additional vendors. For more information about the market, including an application for new vendors, go to CityofWS.org/LSM.

