Q: There’s a short stretch of Old Winston Road leading from Hopkins Road to a roundabout at the Lowe’s grocery plaza. Now a rental property development is opening, and it seems to be built for a great many residents.

My concern is that residents coming out of the development will have trouble fitting into traffic, since Old Winston Road is narrow two-lanes. They may be tempted to dash out into the flow traffic and create a potential for traffic accidents.

I’d rather not have another traffic signal with a possibility of being stopped there and I don’t know much about streets and traffic, but maybe someone else does and can develop a solution. — M.W.

Answer: Help for this stretch of road is on the way. Catherine Garner, the community development director for the Town of Kernersville, told us what is going to happen in this area.

“The Old Winston Road corridor is seeing a lot of growth with multiple projects in various stages along the corridor. The project that is currently under construction, the Knolls at Mill Creek, does have road improvements required by NCDOT.

“The developer is working on utility relocation in order to finish the required improvements,” Garner said.

Another project is in the planning and rezoning stages in that area. Garner said if residents have questions or want more information, they can come to planning board and board of aldermen meetings and see what goes into making these decisions. The staff of the Town of Kernersville is also available for information, Garner said.

Section of Reynolda Road to be closed

Crews from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Division will close Reynolda Road from Wake Forest Road and Brookfield Drive in Winston-Salem for water system repairs.

The closure will be from 8 p.m. to midnight Tuesday. Work may take additional time and is scheduled to be completed by midnight Wednesday.

Detours will be in place and motorists should avoid the area.

For more information, email City Link at citylink@cityofws.org or call 336-727-8000.

Veterans benefits information sessions

The Winston-Salem Regional Office of the Department of Veterans Affairs will have a Veterans Benefits Live event series Thursday through Saturday in High Point. The High Point Veterans Initiative, a collaborative effort between Visit High Point, Business High Point and the Heroes Center of High Point is sponsoring the sessions.

The series is for all veterans and survivors who are interested in filing a claim for VA disability compensation, including the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act benefits, survivor’s pension, Veteran Readiness and Employment services, or those needing assistance with existing VA claims.

The sessions will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Loft at Congdon Yards, 400 W. English Road, High Point.

For more information, call 336-884-4376 or email patrick.davis@heroescenter.org.