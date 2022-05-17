Ask SAM: Will there be parking for the disabled at the Paul McCartney concert Saturday?

Q: Will there be ample handicapped parking at the Paul McCartney concert on May 21st? Where will these spaces be located?

S.B.

Answer: Will Pantages, an associate athletic director at Wake Forest University, explained where accessible parking will be for Sir Paul’s concert Saturday at Truist Field.

“The parking lot next to Couch Ballpark off of Deacon Blvd. and the Gold Lot at Truist Field will service as our primary handicap parking locations.

“Wake Forest will also have ADA parking availability in the remaining lot locations at Truist (Blue lot and Orange lot).

“All of the Truist Field lots have complimentary golf cart service for those with mobility challenges, and the Couch Ballpark parking lot offers a complimentary shuttle from the baseball lot to the McCreary Tower lot.

“All handicap parking is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Parking in our lots will be $20 per car and we accept cash/card.”

Go to www.ljvm.com/paul-mccartney-event-info for more information on the McCartney concert.

Q: Do you know where the raw tobacco smell that I sometimes smell around the Whittaker Park area is coming from?

B.M.

Answer: Minor Barnette, the director of the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection said, that Reynolds Tobacco has “some activities in one or more buildings in Whitaker Park that involve processing of tobacco.”

If you think there is a problem with the odor, you can contact the office at 336-703-2440.

Q: With summer weather and storms coming in, I have a natural gas furnace in my basement. In severe weather and if we’re instructed to take shelter, is it safe to shelter in the basement? What is the best procedure to follow?

S.B.

Answer: Jason M. Wheatley, a corporate spokesman at Piedmont Natural Gas, explained natural gas safety.

“Yes, it is safe to take shelter as instructed in your basement with a natural gas furnace. Furnaces and other natural gas appliances and equipment are installed with venting to prevent natural gas or other emissions from entering your home.

“If you have questions or concerns about the venting on your furnace or any other natural gas equipment in your home, please contact Piedmont Natural Gas at 1-800-752-7504 and a trained Piedmont technician will come out to perform a safety inspection.

“If you smell natural gas in your home at any time, leave the area immediately and call Piedmont from a safe location so our technicians can come investigate.

“More natural gas safety information is available at piedmontng.com/safety.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has these tips for sheltering during severe storms:

“Go to the basement or an inside room without windows on the lowest floor (bathroom, closet, center hallway). If possible, avoid sheltering in any room with windows.

“For added protection get under something sturdy (a heavy table or workbench). Cover your body with a blanket, sleeping bag or mattress.”

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

