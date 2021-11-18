Ask SAM: Will Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools really be closed all next week?

W.L.

Answer: The goals there were broken, Campbell said, and school officials are in the process of fixing them.

“Across the district, in the height of the COVID pandemic, particularly school closure, we did remove goals or adjust some public areas where people may unsafely congregate.

"At the time that was part of state and local health recommendations. While those recommendations have changed, as we continue to face COVID-related protocols, we are constantly monitoring and reevaluating all of our precautionary measures.

“Those outdoor public areas, like the outdoor basketball courts at Union Cross, are slated to be returned to normal status hopefully by the end of the week if they haven’t been already.

“Union Cross was unique in that those goals were broken and we are in the process of ordering new equipment.”

Scam busted

Congratulations to R.P. who successfully avoided being scammed by not responding to an emailed invoice for $2,500 for a “Mycro-Soft Surface,” tablet.

The invoice was from someone that R.P. had never heard of, from a company that probably doesn’t exist.