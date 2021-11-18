 Skip to main content
Ask SAM: Will Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools really be closed all next week?
Ask SAM: Will Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools really be closed all next week?

We’ve had a couple of questions about the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, so we turned to Brent Campbell, the system’s chief marketing and communications officer.

Q: Are the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools really closed Monday through Friday of next week for students? Schools were just closed Nov. 11 and 12 for Veterans Day. This will be the longest Thanksgiving holiday break that I can ever remember.

D.B.

Answer: Campbell said that schools will indeed be closed Monday through Friday for Thanksgiving break.

“This is the first year students have had off the entire week of Thanksgiving. For all 12-month employees, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of that week are still work days, unless of course they elect to take vacation time.

“District and school offices will be open those three days. The entire district will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and on Friday.”

Campbell said that the system's calendar is posted on the system's website, www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/119733.

Where are the goals?

Q: Why haven't the ball goals at Union Cross Elementary School been put back up?

W.L.

Answer: The goals there were broken, Campbell said, and school officials are in the process of fixing them.

“Across the district, in the height of the COVID pandemic, particularly school closure, we did remove goals or adjust some public areas where people may unsafely congregate.

"At the time that was part of state and local health recommendations. While those recommendations have changed, as we continue to face COVID-related protocols, we are constantly monitoring and reevaluating all of our precautionary measures.

“Those outdoor public areas, like the outdoor basketball courts at Union Cross, are slated to be returned to normal status hopefully by the end of the week if they haven’t been already.

“Union Cross was unique in that those goals were broken and we are in the process of ordering new equipment.”

Scam busted

Congratulations to R.P. who successfully avoided being scammed by not responding to an emailed invoice for $2,500 for a “Mycro-Soft Surface,” tablet.

The invoice was from someone that R.P. had never heard of, from a company that probably doesn’t exist.

The address on the invoice was 865 Park Ave., New York, NY, 54120, in the Lennox Hill neighborhood of New York City.

The building is a 12-story co-op, with 23 units and was built in 1920. A unit sold recently for $3.3 million.

There was a phone number to call, “if you did not place this order.” 

Another way to tell this was a scam is the ZIP Code that was given. The ZIP Code for 865 Park Ave. is 10075. The 54120 ZIP Code is for Fence, Wisconsin, an unincorporated town in the northern part of that state. In 2018, Fence’s population was 188.

Reader reaction

After Tuesday's column about rolling the quad at Wake Forest University after an athletic team wins, C.E. shared a memory from their days at Wake Forest:

"We were rolling the campus before 1961. In 1957, we lost every football game, but in 1958 we began to win a few ... and roll the campus we did."

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

