Ask SAM: Winston-Salem backyard pickup program is changing. How will we get information about it?

D.P.

Answer: Chad Loflin of Loflin Cement in Kernersville said there is indeed a cement shortage.

“There is a cement shortage due to multiple constraints currently," Loflin said. "Really should be a short lived situation though. We have temporarily stopped taking orders for non-account customers until we get a clearer picture on supply."

Loflin said there are a number of reasons for the shortage, some related to the pandemic.

“There is a tremendous amount of pent up demand on large industrial and commercial jobs from last year that have released this spring," he said. "Those jobs are placing high pressure on supply.

“There are a couple regional cement mills that are down or have been down over the last six weeks. There are not many cement mills in the region so any outage creates strain on the remaining ones. Just for the record, there is not a cement mill in the state of North Carolina.

Added to that are problems getting cement to where it's needed.