Ask SAM: Winston-Salem backyard pickup program is changing. How will we get information about it?

Q: Will the Winston-Salem's sanitation department offer further information for handicapped and senior citizens about how backyard garbage collections will be handled in the future?
H.I.
Answer: Starting July 1, the city will stop providing backyard garbage collection to any household that has not submitted a letter from a medical provider verifying that no one in the house is capable of rolling a garbage cart to the curb.
The letter will have to be dated and printed on the medical practice's letterhead.
Existing exemptions from curbside garbage collection will no longer be in effect. Households that currently have an exemption will have to apply for a new exemption and submit the letter from their medical provider.
The Sanitation Division will be sending letters to the houses that currently have backyard garbage collection, notifying the occupants of the pending change and need to reapply.
This change does not affect backyard recycling collections.
Additional information and the curbside exemption application form are posted at CityofWS.org/Sanitation or by calling CityLink 311.
Q: My contractor started working on my driveway and now he says he can't buy any cement. Suppliers say they can only sell to their regular account holders because there is a shortage. Do you know what's causing the problem?
D.P.
Answer: Chad Loflin of Loflin Cement in Kernersville said there is indeed a cement shortage.
“There is a cement shortage due to multiple constraints currently," Loflin said. "Really should be a short lived situation though. We have temporarily stopped taking orders for non-account customers until we get a clearer picture on supply."
Loflin said there are a number of reasons for the shortage, some related to the pandemic.
“There is a tremendous amount of pent up demand on large industrial and commercial jobs from last year that have released this spring," he said. "Those jobs are placing high pressure on supply.
“There are a couple regional cement mills that are down or have been down over the last six weeks. There are not many cement mills in the region so any outage creates strain on the remaining ones. Just for the record, there is not a cement mill in the state of North Carolina.
Added to that are problems getting cement to where it's needed.
“The railroad is a primary piece of transporting material to distribution hubs for cement and there have been countless delays with getting railcars delivered on time," Loflin said. “With a nationwide CDL (truck) driver shortage, the gaps in rail service are not being covered by cement tankers and every concrete producer that I’ve spoken with, does not have near enough drivers currently.
“We have almost a third of our fleet parked because we do not have drivers for them. ... We will be evaluating the situation as we continue, with hopes of servicing non-account customers as soon as possible.”
