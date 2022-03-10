Ask SAM: Winston-Salem Bojangles cited by city for pouring grease into storm drain.

• Pour or scrape fat and grease from pots and pans into a can or jar. Store this in the refrigerator until it is full. When the grease is chilled solid, throw it in the garbage.

• Pour used liquid frying oil into containers that can be capped and then thrown in the garbage.

• Pouring cooking oil down the drain causes frequent blockages in sewer pipes resulting in sanitary sewer overflows (SSO). An SSO occurs when untreated sewage is released into the environment before reaching the wastewater treatment plant.

Just over 25% of WSFCU's sewer back-ups are caused by improperly disposed of grease, oils, and fats. The grease coats the inside of pipes, in your house and in the sewer. Over time, it can stop up the pipe causing it to back up, creating an expensive mess.

You can use home cooking oil to make soap, or put it on animal feed.

Q: Who is responsible for maintaining the median plantings in front of Mechanics and Farmers Bank on Martin Luther King Drive, the city or the state? It looks awful. There are dead trees and bushes, broken limbs and an old couch has been under a nearby tree for nearly a year.

R.R.