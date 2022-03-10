Ask SAM: Winston-Salem Bojangles cited by city for pouring grease into storm drain.

SAM was recently contacted by a reader who said workers at the Bojangles restaurant at University Parkway and Northwest Boulevard may have disposed of some grease or oil by pouring it into a storm drain.
SAM checked with the city and Aaron King, an assistant city manager, who said that indeed some workers had poured used oil into the drain. City staff members met with the employees and management of the restaurant, King said, resulting in the following actions:
• The restaurant will be issued a Notice of Violation under Chapter 75 of the City Code (Illicit Discharge and Improper Disposal).
• The restaurant will be required to professionally clean and recover the oil and educate staff members to keep it from happening again.
“If they fail to take prompt action, they can/will be subject to daily penalty of up to $500/day," King said.
City staff also alerted the Forsyth County Department of Public Health Department.
Bojangles did not respond to an email sent to its corporate spokesperson.
Restaurants can contract with an oil disposal company to properly dispose of oil.
For home cooks, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities says this is the correct way to dispose of household grease:
• Pour or scrape fat and grease from pots and pans into a can or jar. Store this in the refrigerator until it is full. When the grease is chilled solid, throw it in the garbage.
• Pour used liquid frying oil into containers that can be capped and then thrown in the garbage.
• Pouring cooking oil down the drain causes frequent blockages in sewer pipes resulting in sanitary sewer overflows (SSO). An SSO occurs when untreated sewage is released into the environment before reaching the wastewater treatment plant.
Just over 25% of WSFCU's sewer back-ups are caused by improperly disposed of grease, oils, and fats. The grease coats the inside of pipes, in your house and in the sewer. Over time, it can stop up the pipe causing it to back up, creating an expensive mess.
You can use home cooking oil to make soap, or put it on animal feed.
Q: Who is responsible for maintaining the median plantings in front of Mechanics and Farmers Bank on Martin Luther King Drive, the city or the state? It looks awful. There are dead trees and bushes, broken limbs and an old couch has been under a nearby tree for nearly a year.
R.R.
Answer: Keith Finch, the director of vegetation management for the City of Winston-Salem, said that the state owns the road.
“But we do maintain that section in question. This area is being looked at for improvements and landscaping plans are in the works.
“Hopefully, these medians will be ‘re-done’ soon, as the vegetation included in these medians has reached its effectiveness.
“We will try to go in there soon and remove the dead juniper bushes, as well as the broken limbs.”
Thank you
On March 10 just when you think your day can't get any better, "ba-bam." My friend and I go to pay for our lunches at Johnny B's and someone else has already paid for ours. May God bless the kind person(s) who felt it in their heart to be so gracious. We do and will pay it forward. SW and BV
