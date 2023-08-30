SAM gets lots of questions from readers asking how to report houses with overgrown grass and weeds.

Now, Winston-Salem has a new way for residents to report code violations to city government officials.

The process is easy.

Go to www.CityofWS.org/3420, create an account and report the violation. You can upload pictures to the report so the code enforcement staff can see the violation. You can include your contact information so a code enforcement official can contact you, if additional information is needed. The site also allows you to track the report as it goes through code enforcement.

Greensboro has a similar system for reporting violations.

Go to www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/housing-neighborhood-development/code-compliance and click on the box to report code violations.

To file a report in Greensboro, you must include the following information: Your contact information, the location of the possible violation, what type of code violation this appears to be, and a description and/or photos of the situation.

In addition to filing a report online, you can also call 336-373-2111, click on the email button and submit it by email, or send a letter to City of Greensboro, Code Compliance, 300 W. Washington St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

You can track your report as it goes through the compliance process.

EBT benefit thefts

If your EBT card for Food and Nutrition Services benefits was compromised and the benefits stolen, you can now get your benefits replaced, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.

“NCDHHS is aware thefts of FNS benefits through EBT card skimming and fraud rose during December 2022 through June 2023. While the number of thefts has declined in recent months, they have not been eliminated.

“Since December 2022, the department has tracked more than 3,500 thefts that were reported to the EBT call center totaling about $2,095,646. The median amount stolen was $391 and the thefts span 91 out of 100 North Carolina counties,” NCDHHS said in a press release.

To get the benefits replaced, recipients whose benefits were stolen between Oct. 1, 2022, and Aug. 25, 2023, need to submit an affidavit to your county Department of Social Services by Sept. 27, 2023.You can file it by phone, mail, fax or in person.

The Forsyth County Department of Social Services is located at 741 Highland Ave., Winston-Salem. The phone number is 336-703-3800.

The Guilford County Department of Social Services has two offices, 1203 Maple St., Greensboro. The phone number is 336-641-3447 and 325 E. Russell Ave., High Point. The phone number is 336-641-3000.

You may receive a new EBT card that will include the replacement benefits. The new card should be delivered within three to seven business days.

In the event that the EBT card does not need to be replaced, the replacement benefits will be added to your existing card.