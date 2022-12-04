Ask SAM: Winter weather preparedness

Today through Saturday is Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and local and state emergency management officials urge people to get ready for winter weather now by making a family emergency plan and an emergency supply kit.

Items to include in your supply kit are a three-day supply of non-perishable food, fresh water, medications, and flashlights and a portable radio or weather radio with fresh batteries and spare batteries.

Officials also advise wearing several layers of thin clothing instead of one thick layer of clothing.

Weather officials are predicting that we will have La Niña conditions.

Kevin Kalbaugh, a meteorologist with North Carolina Emergency Management, explained what those conditions are.

“La Niña occurs when the ocean waters are cooler than normal in the central Pacific Ocean.”

He said that “La Niña conditions are expected to continue through the winter months. Even though a La Niña pattern typically means warmer and drier conditions across the southeast, winter storms can and do still occur.”

The U.S. Weather Service can issue various types of weather advisories or warnings.

A Winter Storm Watch means that conditions are favorable for snow, sleet, freezing rain or ice within 48 hours.

A Winter Storm Warning means there is a good chance of a winter storm producing at least 3 inches of snow or at least a quarter of an inch of ice within 24 hours.

A Winter Storm Advisory is issued when lesser amounts of snow and/or ice are expected but could affect travel.

Listen to local weather forecasts or have a weather radio, to keep up with conditions.

When a storm hits, and the power goes out, use flashlights, not candles in the dark.

If you have a generator, do not connect it to the breaker box in the house. It could cause a back feed into the power system.

A power generator should be at least 20 feet away from the house.

Do not use a power generator, or cooking grill, inside of a house.

If you are using an alternate heating source, know how to use it. Kerosene heaters must be properly vented.

Keep a fire extinguisher on hand.

Officials recommend staying home, if possible, when winter weather turns messy. If you have to get out, they suggest having an emergency kit in your car.

Items to include in a car emergency kit are a window scraper, jumper cables, a tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, a flashlight with spare batteries, a first aid kit, and a road map.

You should also make an emergency kit for your pets that include:

Medical records, a first aid kit, enough canned/dry food and water for three to seven days and a pet travel bag or carrier.

Officials also recommend:

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time.

Ensure your pet has a well-fitting collar.

Bring pets inside when temperatures drop below freezing.

Move livestock and other animals to a sheltered location with food and water.

For more information about winter weather preparedness, go to www.ReadyForsyth.org.