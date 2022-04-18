Ask SAM: WXII's Kimberly Van Scoy to retire. News anchor has heart ailment

A number of Ask SAM readers have wanted to know where Kimberly Van Scoy, a news anchor at WXII, has been. The TV station announced last week that she is retiring because of the heart problems that she first experienced in 2020.

Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII, had this to say about Van Scoy:

“For more than two decades Kimberly was there for our viewers; from making sense of that day’s headlines, providing life-saving information in severe weather, and lending a hand when our non-profit partners needed their mission amplified.

“She approached each story, each day, and each viewer with humanity and authenticity.

“Without question, she made coming to work, even in the middle of the night, far more enjoyable for her team-mates.

“We will miss Kim but know that her health and family have to be her priority.”

Q: I want to get a REAL ID. What are the requirements for getting one? — M.B.

Answer: There is quite a bit of paperwork involved in getting the REAL ID.

The Real ID came about after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Congress approved The Real ID Act in 2005. Its purpose is to set minimum standards for driver licenses and IDs that are issued by states to prevent fraud. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security drew up the requirements for the Real ID.

The beginning date for using a real ID to get in to U.S. government buildings, military installations, and to board an airplane has been pushed back again. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced in April that it was pushing the date of full enforcement back 19 months.

"On May 3, 2023, the Transportation Security Administration will begin enforcing Real ID requirements at airport security checkpoints. Federal agencies will begin requiring Real ID-compliant licenses and IDs for admission to a variety of federal facilities," N.C. Department of Transportation said.

Having a Real ID is voluntary; however, you will have to have additional documentation, other than your state-issued driver license or ID card to enter those places.

To get a Real ID, you will need to bring to the DMV office:

• One document to prove your age and identity. That can include a certified birth certificate issued by a government agency or a valid U.S. passport.

• One document reflecting your current legal name to prove your Social Security number. That can include a Social Security card, 1099 or W-2 tax forms, a pay stub with SSN on it or proof applicant is ineligible for Social Security number.

• Two documents as proof of North Carolina residency. Those documents include, any document issued by the state of North Carolina, a county, city, or the federal government, preprinted bank statement or financial statement, preprinted business letterhead, pay stub with full Social Security number, receipt for personal or real estate property taxes paid to a North Carolina county, city, or town.

You can also use a utility or cable bill, housing lease or contract, mortgage statement, property or income-tax statement, N.C. vehicle registration card or title, N.C. voter card, N.C. vehicle-insurance policy, N.C. school records or a letter from a homeless shelter.

If your name has changed and does not match the name on your certified birth certificate, passport or other identifying information, you must provide a proof of name change, such as:

• A certified marriage certificate or marriage license

• A divorce decree

• If you are divorced and changed your name back to your maiden name, you have to include paperwork showing that as well, according to the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.

• A certified document from the courts or register of deeds

• An original international marriage license or a certified copy of an international marriage license (with a raised seal or ink stamp with initials of individual certifying the document) accompanied by a name change affidavit.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

