Q: The voter information announcement in Wednesday’s paper is confusing. I’ll quote, “Voters will be asked to show photo ID when they vote. All voters will be allowed to vote with or without ID. Voters who lack ID can get one for free from their county board of elections.” It seems to say you can have an ID but if you don’t, you can vote anyway. Is that the state law now? J.D.

Answer: Yes, a new law went into effect earlier this year that requires North Carolina voters to show a photo ID when they go to vote in person or by mail beginning this year.

However, the law allows you to vote without an ID.

If you get to the polling place and don’t have a photo ID with you, there are two ways you will still be able to vote.

1. You can get an ID exception form and vote a provisional ballot. You must list your reason for not showing an ID.

2. You can vote with a provisional ballot as long as you show the county board of elections your photo ID by the day before the county vote canvass.

The exceptions to showing a photo ID include disability, stolen or lost ID, religious objection to being photographed or lack of transportation to get an ID.

If you vote by mail you will have to include a photocopy of an acceptable form of ID with your ballot or complete an ID exception form.

County boards of elections must count provisional ballots that have properly filled out ID exception forms.

Voters who are 65 or older can use an expired ID if it was valid before their 65th birthday.

For voters who do not have a photo ID they can get a free ID from NCDMV or your county board of elections office.

According to the N.C. State Board of Elections more than 500 communities in North Carolina will have municipal elections this year to elect mayors and council members.

In late April the N.C. Supreme Court voted 5-2, “that a photo ID mandate approved by the GOP-controlled legislature in late 2018 could be enforced in time for 2024,” according to an April 29 AP story.

For most North Carolina residents it will just be a matter of showing their North Carolina driver’s license. There are other forms of identification that will be acceptable, including a state ID card from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, a U.S. passport or passport card, college or university student ID approved by the NCSBE or state or local government or charter school employee ID approved by the NCSBE.

Also, military or veterans ID cards from the U.S. government, tribal enrollment cards from a tribe recognized by the state or federal government and ID cards issued by the state or federal government for a public assistance program.

When voters check in to vote the “election workers will check to see if the picture on the ID reasonably resembles the voter.

The address on the photo ID does not have to match the voter registration records,” according to the NCSBE website.