Ask SAM: Your property tax questions, answered

We’ve gotten a couple of questions about property taxes. John Burgiss, the Forsyth County tax assessor/collector, provided the answers.
Q: Can a deceased person who has been dead for two years still have real and personal property listed in their name on the tax records?
G.W.
Answer: "Yes, it is possible to have a deceased person’s name on tax records for years, but it is not a common occurrence. In the case of North Carolina property taxes, the ownership of real and personal property is established on January 1 of each year (NCGS 105-285) for taxes that are due on September 1 of that year. The legal ownership of property can change at any time during the year. Tax Offices utilize different programs and resources to keep up with ownership changes, and at a minimum, will update ownership as of January 1 of each year.
"In the case of Real Estate, property tax records are updated based on information obtained in the Register of Deeds Office, in the Clerk of Court Office and through listing information provided by the property owner, executor or power-of-attorney. At the time of a property owner’s death, it can be difficult for Tax Offices to be aware immediately. Depending on the property’s ownership composition and form, updating tax records can be fast and straight forward or it can be complicated and slow.
"When someone dies, with a will in place, updating ownership is much easier and precise. However, it can take many months for an estate to reach its conclusion. When someone dies without a will, the process of determining the new legal owner can take a long time. It is common for a Tax Office to add the word 'heirs' to a deceased person’s tax ownership, indicating our knowledge of the death, but unsure of the new legal owner’s identification (NCGS 105-302).
"In the case of Personal Property, property tax records are updated based on information we receive each year from the property owner or their representative. The ability to track the ownership of Personal Property is much more limited."
Q: On the Forsyth County property tax form section C it has a line for Personal Property and lists boats and watercraft as an example. Are canoes and kayaks considered by Forsyth County to be boats or watercraft? I have a beat up 16 foot long 1982 aluminum canoe which I use in a lake my property adjoins. It probably isn't worth much now since I paid $100 for it in 1985. Am I required to list this as personal property? What if I owned a kayak?
K.B.
Answer: "Yes, canoes and kayaks are considered as items that should be listed annually as 'boats, and watercraft.' In North Carolina, the owner of Personal Property has the responsibility and obligation to annually list the property for taxation," Burgiss said.
"The Year, Make, Model, Description and Original Cost new are all important elements that will ensure proper tax valuation. If you do not know the original cost new of the item, you should list the purchase price and the date acquired. Also, if the property is in poor condition, please indicate that information as well.
"The goal is to properly and fairly value all property in the county so that all property owners pay the fair amount of taxes based on the taxable items they own. Property that is not listed, assessed or taxed, can be discovered by the Tax Office for the current and preceding five years, including statutory penalties (NCGS 105-312)."
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101