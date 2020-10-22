 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AskSAM: I returned by ballot without a witness signature. How do I fix that?
0 comments
featured
Ask SAM

AskSAM: I returned by ballot without a witness signature. How do I fix that?

{{featured_button_text}}
Mail-In voting

Mail-in or absentee ballots are kept in locked, fireproof cabinets and the Forsyth County Board of Elections meets Tuesdays and Thursdays to certify them

 Walt Unks, Journal

Q: I returned my absentee ballot without a witness signature. What happens now?

U.R.

Answer: The process for "curing" ballots, fixing issues like a lack of a signature, had been in flux because of ongoing litigation.

The N.C. State Board of Elections announced Monday that “if a voter returns a ballot without a witness signature or assistant signature (if the voter received assistance), a new ballot will be issued by mail to the voter. The first ballot will be spoiled. If the voter already voted in person during the early voting period, a new ballot will not be sent.”

The elections board also announced how local boards of elections are to deal with absentee ballots that are deficient or are received after Nov. 3:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"If a voter returns a ballot with a deficiency other than a missing witness or assistant signature, the county board will send the voter a certification to sign and return to ensure the ballot is counted. Such deficiencies include envelopes not signed by the voter or signed by the voter in the wrong place, as well as envelopes missing the printed name or address of the witness or assistant (if the voter received assistance). Any “Absentee Cure Certification” must be received by the voter’s county board of elections no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, November 12."

"County boards are expected to contact any voter with an absentee ballot deficiency in writing within one business day to inform the voter of the deficiency and how to correct it."

"Also as a result of recent court decisions, the State Board of Elections on Oct. 19 released Numbered Memo 2020-22. This memo directs county boards of elections to accept absentee ballots received in the mail through 5 p.m. November 12, provided that they are postmarked on or before Election Day, November 3."

Surry County hazardous waste day 

Surry County’s Public Works Department will have a Household Hazardous Waste and Pesticide Collection Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 691 W. Lebanon St., Mount Airy. The event allows Surry County residents to properly dispose of household hazardous waste. Residents can bring paints, paint strippers, thinners, weed killers, pesticides, solvents, drain solvents, gasoline, acid and pool chemicals and drop them off. Citizens should not bring ammunition, explosives, radioactive materials, unidentified materials, medicine and syringes, LP and propane cylinders, infectious waste and automotive type batteries. All containers should be labeled and tightly sealed lids. If products are in glass bottles, the bottles should be cushioned to prevent breaking. No commercial waste will be accepted. For more information, call the Public Works Department at 336-401-8376.

Thanksgiving restaurants

Thanksgiving is coming, and we're starting to get questions from readers about what restaurants will be open on the holiday. Owners and managers of restaurants that will be open Thanksgiving Day can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com. Include times, address, whether special menu items will be available or customers can order off the regular menu, and whether reservations are required or encouraged. We will publish the list Oct. 30 and update it as needed in the following weeks.

+1 
Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma'am

 Walt Unks

AskSAM@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

journalnow.com/asksam

Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News