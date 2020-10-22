AskSAM: I returned by ballot without a witness signature. How do I fix that?

Q: I returned my absentee ballot without a witness signature. What happens now?

U.R.

Answer: The process for "curing" ballots, fixing issues like a lack of a signature, had been in flux because of ongoing litigation.

The N.C. State Board of Elections announced Monday that “if a voter returns a ballot without a witness signature or assistant signature (if the voter received assistance), a new ballot will be issued by mail to the voter. The first ballot will be spoiled. If the voter already voted in person during the early voting period, a new ballot will not be sent.”

The elections board also announced how local boards of elections are to deal with absentee ballots that are deficient or are received after Nov. 3:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}