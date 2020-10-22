AskSAM: I returned by ballot without a witness signature. How do I fix that?

Q: I returned my absentee ballot without a witness signature. What happens now?
U.R.
Answer: The process for "curing" ballots, fixing issues like a lack of a signature, had been in flux because of ongoing litigation.
The N.C. State Board of Elections announced Monday that “if a voter returns a ballot without a witness signature or assistant signature (if the voter received assistance), a new ballot will be issued by mail to the voter. The first ballot will be spoiled. If the voter already voted in person during the early voting period, a new ballot will not be sent.”
The elections board also announced how local boards of elections are to deal with absentee ballots that are deficient or are received after Nov. 3:
Support Local Journalism
"If a voter returns a ballot with a deficiency other than a missing witness or assistant signature, the county board will send the voter a certification to sign and return to ensure the ballot is counted. Such deficiencies include envelopes not signed by the voter or signed by the voter in the wrong place, as well as envelopes missing the printed name or address of the witness or assistant (if the voter received assistance). Any “Absentee Cure Certification” must be received by the voter’s county board of elections no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, November 12."
"County boards are expected to contact any voter with an absentee ballot deficiency in writing within one business day to inform the voter of the deficiency and how to correct it."
"Also as a result of recent court decisions, the State Board of Elections on Oct. 19 released Numbered Memo 2020-22. This memo directs county boards of elections to accept absentee ballots received in the mail through 5 p.m. November 12, provided that they are postmarked on or before Election Day, November 3."
Surry County hazardous waste day
Surry County’s Public Works Department will have a Household Hazardous Waste and Pesticide Collection Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 691 W. Lebanon St., Mount Airy. The event allows Surry County residents to properly dispose of household hazardous waste. Residents can bring paints, paint strippers, thinners, weed killers, pesticides, solvents, drain solvents, gasoline, acid and pool chemicals and drop them off. Citizens should not bring ammunition, explosives, radioactive materials, unidentified materials, medicine and syringes, LP and propane cylinders, infectious waste and automotive type batteries. All containers should be labeled and tightly sealed lids. If products are in glass bottles, the bottles should be cushioned to prevent breaking. No commercial waste will be accepted. For more information, call the Public Works Department at 336-401-8376.
Thanksgiving restaurants
Thanksgiving is coming, and we're starting to get questions from readers about what restaurants will be open on the holiday. Owners and managers of restaurants that will be open Thanksgiving Day can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com. Include times, address, whether special menu items will be available or customers can order off the regular menu, and whether reservations are required or encouraged. We will publish the list Oct. 30 and update it as needed in the following weeks.
336-727-7308
Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.