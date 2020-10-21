AskSAM: What happened to straight-ticket voting?

Q: I remember when a ballot included an option to vote a straight-party ticket. The voter had to make a separate choice for the president/vice president race, but, excepting that, could simply tick his/her party preference for the remainder of the ballot choices. When did the option for straight-party voting stop? And what was the reasoning behind the change?

Answer: In 2013, then Governor Pat McCrory signed a bill that made changes to voting laws. The bill became effective Jan. 1, 2014. The election reform bill was called the Voter Information Verification Act (VIVA). According to news stories at the time, lawmakers said that the voting laws needed to be updated. One of the changes was the end of straight-ticket voting. Other changes included requiring a photo ID issued by the state, and campaign finance changes. Many of the changes were struck down by the courts, including the voter ID requirement. The elimination of straight-ticket voting was not challenged, so it was not ruled on. Six states, Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, still allow straight-ticket voting. The 2014 mid-term election was the first one since the practice began in 1925 that straight-ticket voting was not allowed.