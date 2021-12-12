Assault of restaurant owner renews calls for more police downtown

Mike Scottodifrego thought nothing of intervening when a fight broke out between two women in the back of his restaurant, Brother’s Pizzeria.
It’s his livelihood after all, the way he provides for his two kids. He pays a lot in rent for a prime spot downtown near Fourth and Cherry streets, so Scottodifreggo wasn’t about to let a couple unruly customers mess things up.
“I just tried to split it up,” he said.
But instead of preserving the peace — and limiting potential damage to his place — Scottodifrego, 36, got sucker punched on an early Sunday morning by men with the group. A handgun clattered across the floor during the fracas; nearly a week later, Scottodifrego’s face remained bruised and swollen.
The following day, he and his business partner made the decision to close at midnight on weekends — passing on lucrative late-night sales — because many nights, merchants say, officers assigned to the downtown bike patrol are off duty by midnight, two hours before last call in bars.
“What are we spending our money on if (police) aren’t around?” Scottodifrego asked.
Good question. But if there’s any silver lining, it’s this: polite whispers about security downtown are growing into a full-throated cry for help.
More people, more cops
Even the casual and occasional visitors to downtown can see the transformation that’s taken place.
For a while there, in the early 2000s, it seemed as if Fourth Street might dry up and blow away like some discarded fast-food wrappers — the 21st century equivalent of tumbleweeds in a ghost town. Officials talked a big game about revitalization, aiming high for the equivalent of a Beale Street in Memphis.
A rebuild indeed took place, same as in many other American cities and towns. Ours involved small entrepreneurs, of course, but was helped mightily by the same forces that put Winston-Salem on the map: with investments by Wake Forest, the university and the medical center, and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. vacating its most iconic properties.
Crime — and the attendant need for policing — has been around since horse-and-buggy days. But with wished-for growth in the number of businesses (and a boom in residents) comes inevitable problems. Bigger crowds, like it or not, draw thieves, brawlers, drunks and worse.
Numbers provided by the Winston-Salem Police Department for just one short stretch of commercial downtown demonstrate the scope of the problem.
In 2011, as the effects of the Great Recession were mostly in the rearview mirror and business seemed to multiply, 404 calls for service originated in just three blocks of West Fourth Street between Spruce and Trade streets.
Most of those — 176 — were for disturbances of some sort, violations of city ordinances (panhandling, for example), trespassing and other miscellaneous low-level offenses.
By 2016, calls for service ballooned to 671 for just those three blocks. And through Dec. 7 of this year, there were 439 total calls for service, a number no doubt held down by pandemic closures.
At the same time, increasing numbers of apartments and condos flooded the central downtown with hundreds of new residents, further taxing resources.
And as restrictions related to COVID-19 were lifted (or flat-out ignored), issues with crowds that had been tamped down for more than a year returned at the same time that police departments everywhere found themselves understaffed and competing in a shrinking pool of potential recruits.
“It’s no secret that we can use more people,” said Sgt. Kevin Bowers, the longtime supervisor for the downtown bike patrol. “Every department could.”
The bike patrol has fewer than 10 officers to cover multiple shifts seven days a week. It’s augmented by regular patrol cops assigned to District One to the west.
The real world effect of having so few officers assigned downtown is that even at full complement — no one out sick, on vacation and so on — the bike patrol is stretched thin.
Many nights, bar and restaurant owners say, those officers are gone by midnight. That’s not the fault of working uniformed cops or even the brass charged with policing the entire city; it’s a resource issue for the city.
A handful of incidents, including a shooting on North Trade Street in June, late-night fights along Fourth Street throughout the summer and the beating last week of a pizzeria owner in his own dining room have caused business owners to renew calls for more officers.
One week in particular, between April 3 and 11, three separate incidents — a pair of aggravated assaults and gunfire — along the 400 block of Fourth set merchants on edge. (Good luck trying to find out the particulars; official police accounts, as they almost always do, have been white-washed of details beyond time and location.)
“I understand there are not enough officers to handle all the problems going on inside our city,” said Danielle Bull, the owner of Bull’s Tavern. “What I don’t understand is if the bike patrol leaves at midnight and District 1 is overwhelmed, why can’t officers from the quieter areas of the city come downtown to patrol?
“It’s not a secret what days and times downtown is busy.”
Begging to be heard
For a lot of reasons, the beating of a restaurant owner inside his own dining room last weekend attracted a lot of attention.
Social media, as it does, stirred the pot, of course. Scottodifrego posted photos of his battered face and announced that Brothers would be closing at 10 p.m. on weeknights with immediate effect.
And that’s a financial hit for a restaurant that does a great deal of walk-up business from hungry bar patrons.
“It’s a good amount of money,” Scottodifrego said. “My partner and me, we decided it just wasn’t worth it. I mean, we really shouldn’t be afraid in our store. Some nights it’s just chaos down here.”
Part of the issue could be that no single member of City Council represents the downtown. Each ward has a small sliver included in its boundaries. In theory, that should mean that each council member would then look out for the interests of downtown.
In practice, though, it means that the hundreds of new downtown residents have a diluted voice at City Hall. Council members won’t say so out loud, but many of their neighbors (and constituents) who rarely venture for a meal or a movie think downtown gets too much attention as is.
For business owners with financial skin on the table, that adds up to being told — privately, of course — to hire their own security.
“We’re paying taxes, too, and providing jobs and entertainment,” Scottodifrego said. “What are we spending money on?”
Bull has for a second time reached out to City Council, in particular the members of the public-safety committee.
“I understand enough about how the city government works to understand that change moves slowly,” she said.
Word is filtering up to decision-makers, though.
“We’ll certainly take a look at those concerns about staffing issues,” said Assistant Chief William Penn last week following a routine public-safety news conference at City Hall.
It’s too bad that a guy earning his living one slice at a time had to take a beating to begin to be heard.
