Assault of restaurant owner renews calls for more police downtown

For a lot of reasons, the beating of a restaurant owner inside his own dining room last weekend attracted a lot of attention.

Social media, as it does, stirred the pot, of course. Scottodifrego posted photos of his battered face and announced that Brothers would be closing at 10 p.m. on weeknights with immediate effect.

And that’s a financial hit for a restaurant that does a great deal of walk-up business from hungry bar patrons.

“It’s a good amount of money,” Scottodifrego said. “My partner and me, we decided it just wasn’t worth it. I mean, we really shouldn’t be afraid in our store. Some nights it’s just chaos down here.”

Part of the issue could be that no single member of City Council represents the downtown. Each ward has a small sliver included in its boundaries. In theory, that should mean that each council member would then look out for the interests of downtown.

In practice, though, it means that the hundreds of new downtown residents have a diluted voice at City Hall. Council members won’t say so out loud, but many of their neighbors (and constituents) who rarely venture for a meal or a movie think downtown gets too much attention as is.