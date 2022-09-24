Assault survivor feels victimized a second time after jury verdict

A lot of the time, most of the time actually, Caleb Williams —Dumptruck Jr. to friends and acquaintances — is a gregarious and outgoing guy.

He doesn’t mind standing out in a crowd, and on occasion, he can be loud.

But sitting on his deck one morning last week, Williams was none of those things. His hair, which he typically wears long, had been recently trimmed. His mustache, too.

He seemed quiet and introspective. Almost subdued.

And for good reason.

Less than a week had passed since a Forsyth County jury declined to convict the 39-year-old High Point man who’d severely injured him during an altercation outside a Trade Street bar in June 2021 for anything other than a pair of piddly misdemeanors.

“To be quite honest, I never had complete faith in the justice system,” Williams said in a low voice. “I felt so sure (the jury) would make the right call … I had no idea it was going to turn out the way it did.”

It’s a lot to digest. Especially for a man who had to live on milkshakes and soup for nearly a month.

Lingering trauma

The fight, if you can call it that, which left Williams lying on a downtown sidewalk bleeding profusely from head wounds, lasted a matter of minutes.

The trial of Mikkcos Quick, the man Winston-Salem police charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, stretched over three days.

The psychological trauma left by that ordeal will linger much longer, however.

The night of June 6, 2021, Williams and his wife Sarah went out and wound up at the Silver Moon Saloon, a small watering hole on Trade Street.

According to police reports and court records, Williams and Quick got into an argument that started over politics.

Quick, witnesses told authorities, popped off about how great he thought former President Trump is.

Angry words were exchanged and a confrontation that had been broken up once spilled outside. The Williamses went out a front door and Quick through the rear.

A few minutes later, Williams was lying face down on the sidewalk suffering from wounds police initially attributed to gunfire.

During the trial earlier this month, evidence was presented that Williams could have been injured after being struck by a semi-automatic pistol. The gun had been fired, but the spent cartridge failed to eject.

Either way, injuries were severe — a bloody wound near his temple, a broken eye socket and a cracked jaw.

“I felt (the gun) pressed against my head,” Williams said. “Cold steel. I knew what it was.”

Immediately, Williams said his vision was gone, his ears were ringing and he’d dropped to the ground. “As soon as vision came back, I was looking face down at the pavement. Blood was in my hand and coming out of my head.”

Williams went to the hospital; Quick was arrested that same night and later indicted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license revoked.

If convicted, Quick faced more than seven years in prison.

His day in court was months away. The pandemic created major delays in the court calendar.

But before a trial could be scheduled, Williams had to heal.

He spent three nights in the hospital and weeks more recovering. Bills, he said, ran to more than $35,000.

“I drank milkshakes for a month,” he said. “I can remember the first meal I had and how great it felt just to be able to chew food again.”

Blame the victim

A jury trial was scheduled for the week of Sept. 12 with Judge Stanley L. Allen of Forsyth Superior Court presiding.

Pre-trial motions and legal wrangling resulted in Allen deciding that jurors could, if they found Quick guilty, choose between three separate felony assault charges as well as the misdemeanor gun charge and the DWLR charge.

And the judge allowed his attorney Harold Eustache to argue self-defense. That’s important because instructions to the jury stated that the prosecution then had to show beyond a doubt that Quick was the aggressor — basically prove that Quick had acted out of anger rather than fear.

“I walked in thinking it was in the bag,” Williams said. “I mean, who brings a loaded gun into a bar? That’s illegal right there.”

Several contradictions, Williams said, came out during the trial.

For example, Quick testified that Williams had brandished broken glass as a weapon. “The (Silver) Moon doesn’t have beer bottles or glassware. Cans only,” Sarah Williams said. “Liquor bottles are on a shelf behind the bar.

Eustache also mentioned race without citing it as a trigger or cause of tension. Quick is black, the Williamses and all the other bar patrons were white — the implication being that Quick may have been frightened by that.

Oh, and Eustache made certain jurors were aware that Williams’ blood-alcohol content was well above the legal limit of .08 percent.

That’s hardly the crime of the century, unless Williams had been driving. Public intoxication might result in a citation — and usually only if someone is found incoherent or passed out in a park.

Still, after some five hours of deliberation over two days, the jury rendered its decision: not guilty of felony assault but guilty of the driving and gun charges.

Instead of seven years for trying to kill a man with a handgun, Quick received 45 days in jail for driving with a revoked license and a suspended-45 day sentence on the gun conviction.

It’s a subtle point, but worth noting that “not guilty” is not a blanket declaration of innocence. Rather, jurors, per the instructions written by the judge, landed on not guilty because Quick might have been acting in self-defense. Reasonable doubt, in other words.

And as any decent trial lawyer knows, juries can be unpredictable.

Deliberations can turn into a crapshoot if a jury decides that the victim is unsympathetic — a boisterous man in a bar, say, or a woman in a short dress walking alone after dark — or that he (or she) then somehow deserved their fate.

Naturally the Williams were — are —upset.

“You can see why people don’t press charges in domestic-assault cases and sexual-assault cases,” Sarah Williams said.

In the days since, the initial raw feelings have intensified.

“I felt judged and treated like I was guilty because (of the blood-alcohol),” Williams said. “It hurt more than anything. I was the one seen as wrong. A huge letdown …

“I don’t feel protected anymore. Not like I’m unsafe, just not protected by the law. I don’t feel like the justice system is there to protect me and I have to live with that.”