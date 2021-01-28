At $250K a pop, local charities benefit from the sale of Marley Drug

If you ask Dave Marley a question, he’s going to give you an answer. It might not be the one you expected, but it’ll be directly to the point and honest.
It might even contain, shall we say, a few colorful words and phrases.
“I don’t really hold back,” he said the other night.
I called Marley because I’d seen a photo of him and his wife Elizabeth holding one of those giant cardboard checks. They’d sold their eponymous pharmacy and made very generous donations — $250,000, each — to Second Harvest Foodbank of Northwest North Carolina and to the Bethesda Center for the Homeless.
It seemed like an irresistible feel-good story: The feisty small business owner who battled corporate giants, made a pile and is now giving back in a big way.
It’s all that and more; the donation to Second Harvest, for example, will cover 70,000 meals a year for the next 20 years.
And I wanted to hear it from the man holding the giant check.
“I’d love to say it was all part of the plan from the beginning,” he said. "But I’m not that smart. It started with taxes.”
The inspiration
To understand something of the Marleys, it's instructive to know something about Marley Drug, the independent pharmacy Dave and Elizabeth opened not long after they moved here from upstate New York.
“It used to be, pharmacists could make money just by hanging out a shingle,” Marley said. “But that’s not just the way it is anymore.”
Small local and independent drug stores, like a lot of American mom-and-pops, got squeezed by the big-footprint national chains, corporate behemoths gobbling up the little fellas like dots on a PacMan screen.
To fight back, the Marleys got out in front of direct-to-consumer trends by using smart marketing (and a state-of-the-art call center) to fill prescriptions nationwide.
Gentlemen of a certain age might be familiar with a centerpiece of the effort, Sildenafil (generic Viagra) that Marley Drug was able to sell considerably cheaper than big chains.
“Inspiration by desperation,” Marley said. “Just trying to survive.”
The effort, started in 2011, took off.
It allowed Marley Drug to turn a good profit, grow their business on a solid model and extend discounts elsewhere to the un- and under-insured.
It also afforded the Marleys the opportunity to sell when the time was right. Early retirement, sort-of, a reward for running their business well. That opportunity came late last year when a prospective buyer came knocking.
After closing — and agreeing to help the new owners, a Canadian company, get used to our bizarre, Byzantine health-care system — the Marleys needed to figure out a next step.
Part of the answer, Marley said, came from a friend who’d just sold a business: form a charitable foundation.
“We get to do something good for 20 years and get a break on a tax bill?” Marley said. “Let’s do it.”
Providing assurance
Deciding to give back through a foundation was the easy part. Figuring out where to donate was more difficult.
The Marleys have always been supportive of nonprofits and naturally had favorites. But big gifts, donated over decades, take more time than dropping a couple dollars in a bucket.
Helping to feed the hungry, through Second Harvest, that was easy. Everyone’s seen long lines at food banks throughout the country. And anyone who’s spent 5 minutes in a school knows that hundreds of kids get sent home on weekends with backpacks full of staples.
“That was a no brainer,” Marley said. “Though I wasn’t sure who to contact. We just picked up the phone. I think they were surprised.”
Bethesda, though, took some thought.
Marley said he’d dealt with Derwin Montgomery, then the executive director, when Montgomery was a member of the Winston-Salem City Council.
“He understood what I was complaining about all those years,” Marley said.
Helping to shelter the homeless made sense, too. And so in a matter of days, a foundation was formed and two large gifts were offered seemingly out of leftfield.
“We knew the Marley name through the business and commercials,” said Eric Aft, the executive director at Second Harvest.
Gifts of this size help nonprofits in several ways, he said. Nonprofits start budgeting each year from scratch.
“Having the assurance that some funding is already in place is incredible,” he said.
Substantial donations, given over time, can be stretched and leveraged for years.
“A donation like that turns into seven meals per dollar donated,” Aft said. “That’s 70,000 meals a year.”
To the Marleys, it's all fairly new territory. Handing over a giant cardboard check earlier this month was only the beginning.
“It started with taxes,” Marley said. “I’m not going to lie about that. But we’re going to be able to do some really good stuff, leave a legacy for the store in the community.
“It feels really, really good.”
