At 26 years old, new Forsyth school board member took early interest in public service

Alex Bohannon's interest in public service dates to 2002, when Denise Hartsfield made her first run as a district court judge.
"I would have been eight," Bohannon recalled. "I remember because she lived in my grandmother's neighborhood. I remember how inspiring her campaign was for others."
Now a judge, Hartsfield will administer the oath of office to Bohannon on Feb. 9 when he joins the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.
At 26, the former Parkland High School class president will be the youngest school board member in recent history.
Besides his youth, Bohannon's life experience as a Black man will bring new perspectives to the school board, a point that Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger raised when nominating Bohannon to fill Barbara Burke's seat, which has been vacant since December. Bohannon, a Democrat, will join a board of eight women that includes four Democrats and four Republicans.
Burke was elected to the Winston-Salem City Council in November with two years left on her school-board term.
"Alex will bring to our board a younger voice, a male voice," Motsinger said at the Jan. 26 meeting. "He will be a good model for young boys."
Bohannon ran for one of the board's two District 1 seats in 2018, finishing third behind Burke and current Chairwoman Malishai Woodbury. District 1 covers the city's urban core.
Years after Hartsfield's victorious 2002 campaign piqued his interest, Bohannon became student body president at Parkland High School where he graduated in 2012. Heather Purvis, his English teacher, said Bohannon was one of those students who stood out.
She recalled that as a junior, Bohannon started a peer mediation program at Parkland that offered alternative punishments for students for low-level infractions, such as tardiness. In such a program, peers meet and decide a punishment that will not become part of a student's permanent record.
"That program was successful for the two years he was here," Purvis said.
The school board is in the process of implementing a similar type of program in several of its schools.
Bohannon also became involved in student government while a student at Elon University. After graduating in 2017, he visited with some of his former teachers at Parkland. While talking to them, he picked up on their frustration with the lack of state funding for public education.
"I thought about what I could do, how I could contribute to public education," Bohannon said.
Around that time, he met former school board members Deanna Taylor, who encouraged him to come to meetings. Taylor introduced him to Vic Johnson, a pioneering educator and longtime school board member who died two weeks ago.
"He encouraged me to think about running and I decided to take a leap," Bohannon said. "I am very grateful that he took the opportunity to encourage me and take the time to really teach me about the district."
Even after losing in 2018, Bohannon continued going to school board meetings, keeping up-to-date on issues.
Bohannon's continued interest in the school district was a big reason he earned Board Member Deanna Kaplan's support.
"There's something to be said about putting in the work. Everywhere I've been, I've seen your face and that takes a lot of commitment," Kaplan said to Bohannon at last week's meeting.
Bohannon was chosen over Morticia Parmon, the choice of Woodbury, and Amaris Carr.
After a vote for Parmon failed to win a majority, Kaplan's motion for Bohannon passed unanimously.
He joins a board that is facing the unprecedented challenge of educating about 54,000 students during a pandemic. The debate over whether to remain in remote or in-person learning has been contentious with some community members directing their wrath at the school board.
Bohannon said he understands the frustration from both sides.
"The pandemic has affected every facet of society. Everyone is tired. Parents have had to take on this additional role on top of work and providing for their families," he said. "And that has to be balanced because for a very long time, we've asked a lot of educators. Even before the pandemic we told them, 'We want you to move mountains.'"
Though a timetable has not been set, the school board is likely to soon begin the process of hiring a replacement for Angela Hairston, who unexpectedly resigned in October after 14 months on the job. Tricia McManus has served as the interim superintendent since November.
Bohannon is someone who will make decisions carefully, Purvis said.
"He's good at listening and weighing perspectives before offering his opinion," she said.
Outside of those decisions, Bohannon said he hopes to serve as a role model for the district's students, especially those in marginalized communities.
"You can't be what you can't see," he said. "The more examples they see, the more they see the possibilities of what they are capable of."
