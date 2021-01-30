At 26 years old, new Forsyth school board member took early interest in public service

"He encouraged me to think about running and I decided to take a leap," Bohannon said. "I am very grateful that he took the opportunity to encourage me and take the time to really teach me about the district."

Even after losing in 2018, Bohannon continued going to school board meetings, keeping up-to-date on issues.

Bohannon's continued interest in the school district was a big reason he earned Board Member Deanna Kaplan's support.

"There's something to be said about putting in the work. Everywhere I've been, I've seen your face and that takes a lot of commitment," Kaplan said to Bohannon at last week's meeting.

Bohannon was chosen over Morticia Parmon, the choice of Woodbury, and Amaris Carr.

After a vote for Parmon failed to win a majority, Kaplan's motion for Bohannon passed unanimously.

He joins a board that is facing the unprecedented challenge of educating about 54,000 students during a pandemic. The debate over whether to remain in remote or in-person learning has been contentious with some community members directing their wrath at the school board.

Bohannon said he understands the frustration from both sides.